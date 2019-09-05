SANDF must extend Cape Flats deployment, says W Cape govt
The SANDF deployment on the gang-infested Cape Flats is coming to an end in 15 days. What now?
Minister of Police Bheki Cele deployed South African National Defence Force troops to ten designated areas under an eight-week mandate to curb the scourge of gang violence.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about whether the SANDF should leave or not.
RELATED: Will SANDF troops stay longer in the Cape Flats?
We think two months is generally too short. I want to see far more blitzes, I want to see far more permanency.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
RELATED: The army can only buy time - analyst on extending SANDF's Cape Flats deployment
We didn't see a dramatic decrease in numbers over time. I need to see more dynamic management.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Winde says he wants to be more and involved in the operations.
Listen to the full interview below...
