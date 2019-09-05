Teacher stops pupils from cheating in exam by putting boxes over their heads
A teacher stops pupils from cheating in an exam by putting boxes on their heads
A teacher has been suspended for making a group of high school pupils put cardboard boxes over their heads in a bid to stop them from cheating in an exam.
