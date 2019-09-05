CT woman describes how Uyinene's confessed killer may have tried to lure her too

NOTE: The name of the 42-year-old suspect has been shared by several publications. Legally, we cannot reveal his identity until he has taken part in an identity parade.

A Cape Town woman has spoken out about her close encounter with the man accused of raping and killing Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Alice Cropper visited the Clareinch Post Office where Mrwetyana was brutally murdered by an employee.

It's understood that the man assisted the 19-year-old with a parcel on 24 August but she was told to return later.

When she did, she was sexually assaulted and attacked with a scale. Her body was dumped in Khayelitsha.

In a widely shared Facebook post, Cropper recalls interacting with the very same Post Office employee just days before Mrwetyana's death.

It was a few days before Uyinene went missing and I need to post some letters for work. Alice Cropper

It appears as if the man had unsuccessfully tried to get her to come back later that day and Cropper wonders whether she could have become another victim of his.

I didn't really think about it again until Monday when the news came out about how Uyinene has been lured back in a similar way. Alice Cropper

The [Post Office] till slip was still on my desk with his name on... I felt completely creeped out. Alice Cropper

He seemed really charming and friendly. Alice Cropper

Cropper says she made several attempts to inform the police about her interaction with the accused in order to help with the case.

She has given police her statement but laments the lack of interest from officers working on the case.

