CT woman describes how Uyinene's confessed killer may have tried to lure her too
NOTE: The name of the 42-year-old suspect has been shared by several publications. Legally, we cannot reveal his identity until he has taken part in an identity parade.
A Cape Town woman has spoken out about her close encounter with the man accused of raping and killing Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Alice Cropper visited the Clareinch Post Office where Mrwetyana was brutally murdered by an employee.
Read more: Should Post Office be held liable for Uyinene Mrwetyana's death?
It's understood that the man assisted the 19-year-old with a parcel on 24 August but she was told to return later.
When she did, she was sexually assaulted and attacked with a scale. Her body was dumped in Khayelitsha.
In a widely shared Facebook post, Cropper recalls interacting with the very same Post Office employee just days before Mrwetyana's death.
It was a few days before Uyinene went missing and I need to post some letters for work.Alice Cropper
It appears as if the man had unsuccessfully tried to get her to come back later that day and Cropper wonders whether she could have become another victim of his.
I didn't really think about it again until Monday when the news came out about how Uyinene has been lured back in a similar way.Alice Cropper
The [Post Office] till slip was still on my desk with his name on... I felt completely creeped out.Alice Cropper
He seemed really charming and friendly.Alice Cropper
Cropper says she made several attempts to inform the police about her interaction with the accused in order to help with the case.
She has given police her statement but laments the lack of interest from officers working on the case.
Listen to the conversation on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
' I agree, enough is enough', Ramaphosa addresses protesters outside parliament
The president confirmed he would be travelling to the Eastern Cape to visit the family of slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
Five suspects arrested after CT cops killed for their firearms
The two officers were attacked on Wednesday afternoon while patrolling the perimeter of a construction site to keep workers safe.Read More
You can be sued for naming and shaming alleged rapists on Twitter
Media Monitoring director Willam Bird says even if you retweet you can be charged with crimen injuria.Read More
SANDF must extend Cape Flats deployment, says W Cape govt
Premier Alan Winde explains why the province believes a two-month presence in the gang-riddled area is not enough.Read More
'Police were warned of impending xenophobic attacks and did not act'
African Diaspora Forum's Vusimuzi Sibanda says there is a lack of political will to help migrants.Read More
Naming alleged sexual offenders on social media anonymously...is it legal?
Ditshego Media CEO and social media expect Tebogo Ditshego gives insight on perpetrators names being shared online.Read More
'Self-defence is a tool to empower yourself'
Self-defence instructor at Stay Safe, Mantsadi Sepheka says it is important to teach young girls how to defend themselves.Read More
Landmark high court judgment exposes an ANC government that hinders land reform
The state has 30 days to sell the farm to Rakgase on the terms and price which would have applied had the farm been sold in 2003.Read More
Police task team on SA femicide long overdue, says activist Lisa Vetten
Gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten discusses the murder of women in South Africa and what can be done to effect change.Read More
Fixed municipal water charge is here to stay, explains City of Cape Town
Why are Capetonians still facing a fixed water charge? And has the price of prepaid electricity gone up? Municipal FAQs answered.Read More