Should Post Office be held liable for Uyinene Mrwetyana's death?
The man arrested in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrewetyana charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice, was a Post Office employee.
The question being asked? Can an employer be held liable for a crime committed by its employee?
RELATED: Man charged with rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana
The accused confessed to bludgeoning Mrewetyana to death with a scale after raping her at the Post Office in Claremont, Cape Town.
Should the Post Office be held liable for his actions?
Bongani Bingwa speaks to UCT law professor advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to give a legal explanation on the matter.
RELATED: Friend of missing UCT student speaks, suspect to appear in court
Ngcukaitobi says the traditional test is, if an employee commits a wrongful act and causes a loss in the scope of their employment, the employer is held vicariously liable.
The question is what happens when they go outside the scope of employment and commit an act that causes loss?Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Law professor - UCT
He says the case is stronger because the act of killing happened at the premises of the Post Office.
The crime was perpetrated by an employee of the Post Office, that employee pretended to be offering an official service and from the newspapers, they even lied about the true reason why they really invited her to the post office.Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Law professor - UCT
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : Should Post Office be held liable for Uyinene Mrwetyana's death?
More from Politics
Naming alleged sexual offenders on social media anonymously...is it legal?
Ditshego Media CEO and social media expect Tebogo Ditshego gives insight on perpetrators names being shared online.Read More
'We need Ramaphosa to explain what government will do about xenophobic attacks'
University of Pretoria political sciences professor Siphamandla Zondi weighs in on the recent spate of violence in the country.Read More
'SA needs a socioeconomic-moral reboot'
Pan African Investment and Research Services CEO Iraj Abedian says President Ramaphosa needs to show step change and soon.Read More
Landmark high court judgment exposes an ANC government that hinders land reform
The state has 30 days to sell the farm to Rakgase on the terms and price which would have applied had the farm been sold in 2003.Read More
Lawyer urges women to sue their abusers for damages
Attorney Tracey Lomax-Nixon explains how the process would work.Read More
Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.Read More
'If MPs are unhappy with Parliament proposed perks cut, they are free to resign'
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla explains why the federation supports the cutting of benefits for parliamentarians.Read More
'SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people,' inquiry hears
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on the latest at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.Read More
'He molested me, physically and verbally abused me, it went on for a long time'
Tilana Stander has opened a sexual assault case against her father Joao Rodrigues for the abuse she endured 40 years ago.Read More
Tilana Standers opens sexual assault case against Joao Rodriques
Women & Men Against Child Abuse will offer support during her court appearance.Read More