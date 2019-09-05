Five suspects arrested after CT cops killed for their firearms
Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers in Sweet Homes, Philippi.
The two officers were attacked on Wednesday afternoon while on duty protecting workers at a construction site.
Police arrested four men and a female in Ramaphosa Informal Settlement in Nyanga.
The City's director of safety and security Richard Bosman says the killing of the officers appears to have been premeditated and intentional.
The intention was clearly to kill the officers. There's no other way to describe it.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
According to Bosman, two male assailants approached the two officers, who were seated in their vehicle during their lunch break, and opened fire.
Both officers were shot in the head and in the chest. Their firearms were stolen and later recovered from the suspects.
They succumbed to their injuries and died after being airlifted to the hospital.
The officers were both the breadwinners in their families, they each leave behind a wife and three children.
Those who wish to donate towards helping the families of the slain officers can email Richard.Bosman@capetown.gov.za for more information.
Bosman says that City officials will appear in court to oppose the bail of the five suspects.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
