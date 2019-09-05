No conclusive evidence that death penalty has deterrent effect - IRR
The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has warned against the calls in favour of a reinstated death penalty in South Africa.
The IRR's John Kane-Berman says studies have not been able to conclusively prove its deterrent effect.
In addition, Kane-Berman says there is documentary evidence that innocent people across the world have been put to death because of capital punishment.
There is no conclusive evidence that the death penalty has a deterrent effect.John Kane-Berman, Policy Fellow - Institute of Race Relations
The Justice Department issued a statement dismissing calls for a referendum on bringing back the death penalty in South Africa.
Listen to the discussion:
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola admits that the criminal justice system needs improvement.
Our system needs improvement.Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister
Although the infrastructure has challenges, it does where. Let us be alerted where there are problems. It is not a perfect system.Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister
Lamola says South Africa's constitutional ethos and aim for restorative justice cannot be dismissed amid discussions about the death penalty and chemical castration.
The minister says his department plans to open 11 sexual offences courts in the current financial year.
He's vowed to work with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to publicly share more information on the conviction of perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence.
This, Lamola says, is in a bid to change the perception that abusers and sexual offenders are not harshly promised.
Listen to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Today with Kieno Kammies:
This article first appeared on 702 : No conclusive evidence that death penalty has deterrent effect - IRR
More from Local
[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa
The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence.Read More
John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence
The actor, director and playwright says people in the entertainment industry can impact decision-making.Read More
Rondebosch Boys High School stages silent protest against gender-based violence
Grade 12 learner Matthew Blows explains that it can be difficult promoting healthy masculinity in an all-boys school.Read More
David Makhura briefs media on violence and looting in Gauteng
Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says officials have engaged communities in the province on the matter.Read More
My mom is still with the man who broke her jaw - an emotional caller breaks down
A man shares how his mother still lives with her abusive husband and says families must stop protecting perpetrators of violence.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The problem is not the short skirts, it's the men who are raping us'
Larrissa Titus is the co-founder of the #IWillNotBeNext campaign, raising money for pepper spray for UCT students.Read More
'It was just a PR stunt. This is just an act to show face'
Nehawu has criticised a commemoration by the Gauteng Health Department for the firefighters who died in a blaze at Bank of Lisbon.Read More
Sonke Gender Justice calls on men in leadership to be positive role models
Be it pastors or politicians, Sonke Gender Justice has urged men in leadership positions to fight against violent masculinity.Read More
Promises, promises Mr President - but where is the action?
Sonke Gender Justice says promises made by the President at the GBV summit last year have yet to come to fruition.Read More
'I agree, enough is enough', Ramaphosa addresses protesters outside parliament
The president confirmed he would be travelling to the Eastern Cape to visit the family of slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More