' I agree, enough is enough', Ramaphosa addresses protesters outside parliament
President Cyril Ramaphosa was met with a mix of boos and cheers as he addressed protesters outside Parliament in Cape Town on Thursday.
Thousands of people gathered to hear the president's response to the widespread outrage which has been felt across the country this week following the murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
I know that you are saying that enough is enough. I agree with you that enough is enough.President Cyril Ramaphosa
He promised to address the nation later on the measures government would be taking to address the concerns laid out in the memo handed to him by those who took to the streets on Thursday.
As the crowd chanted 'we want justice!' Ramaphosa confirmed that he would be travelling to the Eastern Cape on Friday to meet with the family of murdered UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
#AmINext Current scenes outside Parliament. SF pic.twitter.com/EUjcl97NnT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2019
#AmINext President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the group of demonstrators outside Parliament this afternoon. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/jPGqwa3lYd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2019
Listen to the full interview below:
