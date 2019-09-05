AfriForum questions NPA's move to give Malema heads up on firearm charges
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed it has made a decision on whether or not to prosecute EFF leader Julius Malema over his firearm case.
However, the NPA will only make the announce the decision to the public once it's communicated with Malema.
Malema is accused of unlawfully discharging a rifle at a political rally in the Eastern Cape at the party’s fifth-anniversary celebrations last year.
Lobby group AfriForum laid the charges against Malema after the incident was recorded on video.
Read: Is 'untouchable' Malema headed to jail, asks AfriForum
AfriForum's Ernst Roets says the organisation is concerned about the NPA's conduct in the matter.
Roets claims that it is not legal procedure for the NPA to communicate with the accused before communicating with the complainant in any case.
They have not contacted AfriForum. We are the complainant in the matter.Ernst Roets, Head of Policy and Action - AfriForum
They have said that they will speak to the accused first. This does indicate some form of political preferential treatment.Ernst Roets, Head of Policy and Action - AfriForum
Roets says the NPA will open the door to private prosecution if it decides not to take the matter to court.
Listen to the discussion with Clement Manyathela:
This article first appeared on 702 : AfriForum questions NPA's move to give Malema heads up on firearm charges
