Election of new eThekwini mayor underway
The eThekweini municipality is in the process of electing its new mayor, who is pegged to be Mxolisi Kaunda.
This comes after the back and forth with former mayor Zandile Gumede.
Gumede was fired by the ANC KZN, then she resigned and later retracted her resignation.
The national ANC announced it would uphold the provincial party's decision to remove her as mayor together with other senior deployees at the eThekwini Municipality.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Eyewitness News Reporter Nkosikhona Duma on the proceedings.
Zandile Gumede is one of the people who cast her vote. She came in late to the council and we were told earlier that she has issued an apology saying she was not going to participate at the council meeting.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She was counted as one of the people who were not going to be there.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
