'Hlaudi Motsoeneng interfered with SABC editorial processes,' commission told

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday heard evidence from former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) executive producer Krivani Pillay.

Pillay was part of SABC 8, a group of eight journalists who in 2016 spoke out against what they called "censorship" under the leadership of the then chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Pillay has described how Motsoeneng often interfered with editorial processes.

Pillay is giving the commission a clear insight into what was going on in the mind of Motsoeneng, Bateman explains.

She told the commission of how Motsoeneng was angry that his decision for the SABC not to broadcast protests was discussed on air and cancelled that show.

It didn't matter what Pillay said, there was no arguing against his decision. She wrote him a letter along with other editors and that is what got her in hot water and led to her being fired. Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN

