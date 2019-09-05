'Hlaudi Motsoeneng interfered with SABC editorial processes,' commission told
The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday heard evidence from former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) executive producer Krivani Pillay.
RELATED: 'SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people,' inquiry hears
Pillay was part of SABC 8, a group of eight journalists who in 2016 spoke out against what they called "censorship" under the leadership of the then chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Pillay has described how Motsoeneng often interfered with editorial processes.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show speaks to EWN reporter Barry Bateman, who is following the commission.
RELATED: 'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
Pillay is giving the commission a clear insight into what was going on in the mind of Motsoeneng, Bateman explains.
She told the commission of how Motsoeneng was angry that his decision for the SABC not to broadcast protests was discussed on air and cancelled that show.
It didn't matter what Pillay said, there was no arguing against his decision. She wrote him a letter along with other editors and that is what got her in hot water and led to her being fired.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Hlaudi Motsoeneng interfered with SABC editorial processes,' commission told
