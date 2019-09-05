Sonke Gender Justice calls on men in leadership to be positive role models
Civil rights group Sonke Gender Justice says male leaders have the responsibility to be positive examples of masculinity in our society.
The organisation's Nonhlanhla Skosana says many too political and religious leaders in South Africa have been embroiled in cases of gender-based violence.
We've seen political organisations use violence against people in South Africa, especially women.Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager - Sonke Gender Justice
This is the culture that they are inculcating into our communities... Men in leadership have shown that they really don't care.Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager - Sonke Gender Justice
It's not healthy or positive to understand masculinity as having power over people so that you can violate them.Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager - Sonke Gender Justice
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa
The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence.Read More
John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence
The actor, director and playwright says people in the entertainment industry can impact decision-making.Read More
Rondebosch Boys High School stages silent protest against gender-based violence
Grade 12 learner Matthew Blows explains that it can be difficult promoting healthy masculinity in an all-boys school.Read More
David Makhura briefs media on violence and looting in Gauteng
Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says officials have engaged communities in the province on the matter.Read More
My mom is still with the man who broke her jaw - an emotional caller breaks down
A man shares how his mother still lives with her abusive husband and says families must stop protecting perpetrators of violence.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The problem is not the short skirts, it's the men who are raping us'
Larrissa Titus is the co-founder of the #IWillNotBeNext campaign, raising money for pepper spray for UCT students.Read More
'It was just a PR stunt. This is just an act to show face'
Nehawu has criticised a commemoration by the Gauteng Health Department for the firefighters who died in a blaze at Bank of Lisbon.Read More
Promises, promises Mr President - but where is the action?
Sonke Gender Justice says promises made by the President at the GBV summit last year have yet to come to fruition.Read More
No conclusive evidence that death penalty has deterrent effect - IRR
The Institute of Race Relations explores risks linked with the death penalty and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola shares his plans.Read More
'I agree, enough is enough', Ramaphosa addresses protesters outside parliament
The president confirmed he would be travelling to the Eastern Cape to visit the family of slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More