Sonke Gender Justice calls on men in leadership to be positive role models

Civil rights group Sonke Gender Justice says male leaders have the responsibility to be positive examples of masculinity in our society.

The organisation's Nonhlanhla Skosana says many too political and religious leaders in South Africa have been embroiled in cases of gender-based violence.

We've seen political organisations use violence against people in South Africa, especially women. Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager - Sonke Gender Justice

This is the culture that they are inculcating into our communities... Men in leadership have shown that they really don't care. Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager - Sonke Gender Justice

It's not healthy or positive to understand masculinity as having power over people so that you can violate them. Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager - Sonke Gender Justice

