My mom is still with the man who broke her jaw - an emotional caller breaks down

A CapeTalk listener broke down in tears while sharing the story of how domestic abuse has affected his life.

This comes as protests against gender-based violence gain moment across parts of South Africa.

Parow resident *Mike says his mother still lives her husband who has subjected them to years of abuse.

The emotional caller says he's spent many years in therapy trying to deal with the trauma of the abuse that he both witnessed and endured.

As a little boy, I witnessed my mom's jaw being broken by her husband that she is still with. Mike, Caller

I was beaten to the extent that I couldn't go to school. Mike, Caller

The man says his family has remained silent about the abuse.

He's called on communities to break their silence and speak out against violence against women and children.

This is so prevalent in our society. We really need to do something about it. Mike, Caller

How is it that we live in such a sick society that people condone this and are too afraid to speak out? Mike, Caller

*Mike is not the caller's real name. He wishes to remain anonymous.

Listen to the moving call on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: