My mom is still with the man who broke her jaw - an emotional caller breaks down
A CapeTalk listener broke down in tears while sharing the story of how domestic abuse has affected his life.
This comes as protests against gender-based violence gain moment across parts of South Africa.
Parow resident *Mike says his mother still lives her husband who has subjected them to years of abuse.
The emotional caller says he's spent many years in therapy trying to deal with the trauma of the abuse that he both witnessed and endured.
As a little boy, I witnessed my mom's jaw being broken by her husband that she is still with.Mike, Caller
I was beaten to the extent that I couldn't go to school.Mike, Caller
The man says his family has remained silent about the abuse.
He's called on communities to break their silence and speak out against violence against women and children.
This is so prevalent in our society. We really need to do something about it.Mike, Caller
How is it that we live in such a sick society that people condone this and are too afraid to speak out?Mike, Caller
*Mike is not the caller's real name. He wishes to remain anonymous.
Listen to the moving call on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa
The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence.Read More
John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence
The actor, director and playwright says people in the entertainment industry can impact decision-making.Read More
Rondebosch Boys High School stages silent protest against gender-based violence
Grade 12 learner Matthew Blows explains that it can be difficult promoting healthy masculinity in an all-boys school.Read More
David Makhura briefs media on violence and looting in Gauteng
Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says officials have engaged communities in the province on the matter.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The problem is not the short skirts, it's the men who are raping us'
Larrissa Titus is the co-founder of the #IWillNotBeNext campaign, raising money for pepper spray for UCT students.Read More
'It was just a PR stunt. This is just an act to show face'
Nehawu has criticised a commemoration by the Gauteng Health Department for the firefighters who died in a blaze at Bank of Lisbon.Read More
Sonke Gender Justice calls on men in leadership to be positive role models
Be it pastors or politicians, Sonke Gender Justice has urged men in leadership positions to fight against violent masculinity.Read More
Promises, promises Mr President - but where is the action?
Sonke Gender Justice says promises made by the President at the GBV summit last year have yet to come to fruition.Read More
No conclusive evidence that death penalty has deterrent effect - IRR
The Institute of Race Relations explores risks linked with the death penalty and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola shares his plans.Read More
'I agree, enough is enough', Ramaphosa addresses protesters outside parliament
The president confirmed he would be travelling to the Eastern Cape to visit the family of slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More