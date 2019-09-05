Promises, promises Mr President - but where is the action?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to address the nation, and provide South Africans with the measures government will adopt in order to effectively deal with femicide and sex crimes.

Earlier he left the World Economic Forum to address protestors outside Parliament where he said that by 1pm on Thursday he would address the nation.

Ramaphosa also talked about prioritising women and children in the criminal justice system and the possibility of new laws where life would mean life (without the possibility of parole) for men found guilty of killing women and children.

But Kayan Leung from Sonke Gender Justice says without action the promises mean nothing.

The president has to get a fully functional National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and it cannot be platitudes, because this was promised at the summit last year and to date, we haven't seen anything. Kayan Leung, Legal Advocacy and Litigation Manager - Sonke Gender Justice

We have things called sexual offences courts, the problem is we are not getting funds and adequate resources. Kayan Leung, Legal Advocacy and Litigation Manager - Sonke Gender Justice

Listen to the full interview below: