The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has accused the Gauteng Department of Health of initiating a PR stunt after holding a commemoration ceremony for three firefighters who lost their lives in a blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building in central Joburg last year.

Today marked the first anniversary since the incident.

Nehawu branch secretary Charles Pasha explains why they hosted a parallel ceremony. He says the department has failed to provide support to the affected families.

It was just a PR stunt. This is just an act to show face. Charles Pasha, Branch secretary - Nehawu

Since the firefighters lost their lives, their families have not gotten any support, none whatsoever. Charles Pasha, Branch secretary - Nehawu

We felt that there are no good intentions behind the commemoration organised by the department. Charles Pasha, Branch secretary - Nehawu

