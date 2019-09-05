'It was just a PR stunt. This is just an act to show face'
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has accused the Gauteng Department of Health of initiating a PR stunt after holding a commemoration ceremony for three firefighters who lost their lives in a blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building in central Joburg last year.
Today marked the first anniversary since the incident.
Nehawu branch secretary Charles Pasha explains why they hosted a parallel ceremony. He says the department has failed to provide support to the affected families.
It was just a PR stunt. This is just an act to show face.Charles Pasha, Branch secretary - Nehawu
Since the firefighters lost their lives, their families have not gotten any support, none whatsoever.Charles Pasha, Branch secretary - Nehawu
We felt that there are no good intentions behind the commemoration organised by the department.Charles Pasha, Branch secretary - Nehawu
This article first appeared on 702 : 'It was just a PR stunt. This is just an act to show face'
