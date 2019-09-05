[LISTEN] 'The problem is not the short skirts, it's the men who are raping us'

A group of University of Cape Town (UCT) students are behind a crowdfunding campaign, in honour of victims of gender-based violence, including Uyinene Mrwetyana, to provide female students at the university with cans of pepper spray.

The #IWillNotBeNext initiative has been launched on donations based crowdfunding platform, BackaBuddy.

So far it has raised in excess of R120,000.

One of the founders, Larrissa Titas joined John Maytham on Thursday.

It's heartbreaking that we actually exist in a society right now where we have to have a drive for pepper spray in order to be safe. Larrissa Titus, Co-founder -#IWillNotBeNext campaign

The problem is not the short skirts, it's not going out late at night, it's not the alcohol, it's the men who are raping us. Larrissa Titus, Co-founder - #IWillNotBeNext campaign

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/hernamewasnene

Listen to the full interview below: