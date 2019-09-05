Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela have briefed the media on the violence and looting of shops in the province.

Dozens of foreign nationals have lost thousands to the looting.

Close to 300 people have been arrested for incidents in and around Johannesburg.

The briefing has detailed the efforts by the provincial government to restore stability in affected areas as well as put it a stop to some of the fake news making the rounds.

Makhura's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says officials have engaged communities on the matter.

At the centre of it is criminality. All the political parties that are represented at the Gauteng legislature were doing walkabouts to engage people, even today six MECs were in Ekurhuleni to make sure they curtail the situation. Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Premier David Makhura

General Mawela basically said everything is fine across Gauteng with the exception of Ekurhuleni. That is where they're actually zooming in. Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Premier David Makhura

Mhaga says attempts will be made to bring perpetrators to book.

This article first appeared on 702 : David Makhura briefs media on violence and looting in Gauteng