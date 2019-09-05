Rondebosch Boys High School stages silent protest against gender-based violence

Rondebosch Boys High School is among the institutions that have joined civil society in protests against gender violence.

The pupils wrote messages of support and sympathy for learners at their sister school Rustenburg Girls' High.

On Thursday morning, they lined up along Campground Road carrying personalised placards during a silent protest.

Grade 12 learner Matthew Blows says that pupils will be wearing black ties and ribbons on Friday in solidarity with various other groups.

We feel that we need to voice our collective outrage that our country is currently experiencing. Matthew Blows, grade 12 student - Rondebosch Boys High School

Blows says it's not always easy promoting healthy masculinity at an all-boys school.

