John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence

South African actor, director and playwright John Kani has called on artists to use their influence to speak out against gender-based violence saying people in the entertainment industry can impact decision making.

A number of women have been murdered over the last few days including that of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana and female boxer Leighandre Jegels among others.

Kani says many women in the industry have also been affected.

We can speak to government, faith based institutions, schools, walk the streets and talk to people.... when you come tomorrow, come up with a plan of action. John Kani - Actor, director and playwright

Art has always reflected the society in which it lives. Therefore it is quite understandable that when I go and work in America or around the world there is a day where you have a workshop on sensitive gender issues. John Kani - Actor, director and playwright

If we don't do anything, we are accomplices. John Kani - Actor, director and playwright

We need to walk this mile with the women who are suffering. John Kani - Actor, director and playwright

