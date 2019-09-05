[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says violence against women and children has become more than a national crisis.
He has responded to the latest scourge of killings after the death University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana and female boxer Leighandre Jegels among others.
There have been mass protests following the murders.
Highlighting some of the interventions already in motion, Ramaphosa says there has been progress towards establishing and resourcing the campaign against gender-based violence.
Women have every right to expect that they be free from harassment and violence, on the streets, schools, campuses, places of work and worship and in our homes....President Cyril Ramaphosa
We are reviewing laws on domestic violence and sexual offences to prioritise the needs and interests of survivors. We have also established 92 dedicated sexual offences courts since 2013 with a further 11 to be opened this financial year to improve conviction rates and provide comprehensive support services to ensure survivors are not subject to further trauma.President Cyril Ramaphosa
He says additional measures will be taken - including the overhaul of the national register of gender-based violence offenders, to ensure it is effective in combating the problem.
I will ask parliament to consider amending the legislation to make the register public and propose to cabinet that all crimes against women and children should attract harsher sentences.President Cyril Ramaphosa
We agree that the state should oppose bail and parole applications for perpetrators of rape and murder against women and children.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Violence against women is a man's problem. It is men who rape and kill women. There is therefore an obligation on the men of our country to end such behaviour and such crimes.President Cyril Ramaphosa
WATCH: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on recent violence
Meanwhile the president has condemned acts of crime against foreign nationals, as well as the looting of businesses over the week.
He says at least ten people have been killed amid the looting and violence - two of whom were foreign nationals and adds that 423 people arrested.
Ramaphosa has told the public to desist from sharing false news surrounding the incidents.
We must act responsibly and stop disseminating fake videos, photographs, news and messages, especially on social media. This misinformation is also being disseminated in neighbouring countries causing panic and putting lives in danger. Let us not be misled.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Te debree of several days of violence and looting continues to litter many of the streets of our country. People have lost their lives and many have been injured, livelihoods have been destroyed.President Cyril Ramaphosa
No amount of anger can justify such acts of wanton destruction and criminality.President Cyril Ramaphosa
People from other countries on our continent stood with us in our darkest hours during our struggle against apartheid.President Cyril Ramaphosa
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa
