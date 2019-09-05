We have got to see what happens in subsequent quarters - Lesetja Kganyago
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has shared a breakdown of the latest GDP results giving his view on the latest growth rate.
On Tuesday, Statistics SA announced that the economy grew by 3.1% in the second quarter of the year after a sharp decline was recorded in the first few months of the year.
Kganyago has given a rather upbeat view.
It is just one quarter, we have got to see what happens in subsequent quarters.Lesetja Kganyago, Reserve Bank Governor
If the economy grows by 0%, in each one of the remaining two quarters of the year, this economy will still register growth of 0.3% for the year.Lesetja Kganyago, Reserve Bank Governor
Our own baseline as the central bank is not for growth of 0 in the next quarters.Lesetja Kganyago, Reserve Bank Governor
