The wind is in our faces in South Africa - Sanlam Group CEO

Sanlam says it has not seen any fallout across its newly acquired assets across the African continent following targeted crimes against foreign nationals this week.

Chief Executive Officer Ian Kirk says as a business with a presence in 34 countries it condemns the attacks, as well as retaliatory attacks on South African businesses.

All our businesses outside South Africa are managed by locals in the countries in which they operate supported by us. Ian Kirk, Chief Executive Office - Sanlam Group

I think the fact that we have had this partnership model in many of these countries an in particular the ones where the retaliatory attacks have been more significant, we actually use our partners brand and that has sort of helped us a little bit. Ian Kirk, Chief Executive Office - Sanlam Group

This is just not something we can tolerate as a country. Ian Kirk, Chief Executive Office - Sanlam Group

Speaking on the company's performance over the last six months Kirk says there is decent growth coming out of the African markets compared to South Africa.

We very pleased we have the partners we do because the wind is in our face a little bit here in South Africa so it helps to have that diversity. Ian Kirk, Chief Executive Office - Sanlam Group

If you look at these six month results, the contribution is up 50%... the GDP growth in the countries is higher than South Africa and insurance penetration is rising... so that creates the scope. Ian Kirk, Chief Executive Office - Sanlam Group

The wind is in our faces very much in South Africa but I still believe we are certainly not in terminal decline. We need to put our heads down, we need to implement, we work with government and labour. It can be done but it won't be done quickly. We have all got to step up to the plate. Ian Kirk, Chief Executive Office - Sanlam Group

