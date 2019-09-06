[BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore
Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe (1/2)— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019
