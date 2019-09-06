Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
[WATCH] Only SEVEN adults stop to help a six-year-old boy at a busy mall

6 September 2019 9:48 AM
by
Tags:
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Would you help a lost child? Shocking social experiment shows only seven adults stopped to help a six-year-old Australian boy standing alone at a busy shopping mall in 45 minutes.

Watch the video below:

Listen to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Only SEVEN adults stop to help a six-year-old boy at a busy mall


