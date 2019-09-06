[TUNE IN] Join CapeTalk at 12:00 pm as it pays tribute to SA's slain women
When you tune in at midday today you will not hear the Xolani Gwala show.
That’s because CapeTalk has dedicated an hour – from midday to 1:00 pm – to pay tribute to the women, students, girls, toddlers and babies who have been killed over the past few years.
CapeTalk will air the names of these victims.
It is not every name of every woman and girl who has been killed, but it is still too many.
Their voices have been silenced forever.
Join us by observing a moment of silence.
If you need help call the Saartjie Baartman Centre on 021 633 5287 or Rape Crisis on 021 447 1467.
