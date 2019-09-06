Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship
A 17-year-old Ocean View talented soccer player has been offered a place at Hoosac School in New York with a 92% scholarship.
Kieno Kammies chats with Malvin Musanhi and his father Milton for more on this.
I started playing my football at Fish Hoek local soccer club and they developed me to the point where I was ready to move on to academy football. This is when I started to take my soccer more seriouslyMalvin Musanhi, Scholarshp recipient
One of my academy coaches took me to trials in Langa for a company called College Connects that takes people to America on tours where you showcase your talent.Malvin Musanhi, Scholarshp recipient
I went there in June. We raised money through BackaBuddy and grateful donations. I landed in the States, we played in front of coaches and it was very intense.Malvin Musanhi, Scholarshp recipient
I got into a school name Darlington but the finances were too much even with the scholarship they offered. We delayed a little bit and Hoosac jumped on and this is where I am at.Malvin Musanhi, Scholarshp recipient
The school will pay 92% of the total costs and Musanhi has to raise $5,000. He jests off tomorrow to begin his academic programme and to hone his soccer skills.
To make a financial contribution please go to https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/i-am-malvin
Listen below for more...
More from Sport
Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes
Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing
Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape TownRead More
The rise of the outdoor gym
David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities.Read More
#NoApologyForMySuccess - celebrating SA's sportswomen
The prestigious Momentum GSport Awards ceremony takes place on Saturday evening.Read More
What options does Aphiwe Dyantyi have?
The Springboks winger faces a four-year ban after he tested positive for steroids.Read More
Roaring send-off as Springboks leave for Rugby World Cup
EWN reporter Michael Pedro says fans came in numbers to send well-wishes to the South African team.Read More
[WATCH] Fish Hoek Primary's support for the Bokke will give you all the feels
The Cape Town school has created a heartwarming video in support of the Springboks World Cup campaign.Read More
Rassie Erasmus names Springbok Rugby World Cup squad
Independent Media digital sports editor Ashfak Mohamed not convinced by the selection of Frans Steyn.Read More
'The long wait is over' - PSL returns to SABC following blackout
The end of the impasse comes after weeks of high-level meetings between the public broadcaster, government, and MultiChoice.Read More
More from Local
Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown
Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE.Read More
Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet
Mcebisi Ndletyana says the former president does not have evidence to back up the allegation.Read More
Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH
The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
[TUNE IN] Join CapeTalk at 12:00 pm as it pays tribute to SA's slain women
CapeTalk dedicates an hour from midday to pay tribute to the women and girls who have been killed in the past few years.Read More
EDITORIAL: Why we're not working today
For decades, SA women have been crying out for help, pleading for the war against us to end. Today, the women of Primedia Broadcasting take a stand.Read More
[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa
The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence.Read More
John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence
The actor, director and playwright says people in the entertainment industry can impact decision-making.Read More
Rondebosch Boys High School stages silent protest against gender-based violence
Grade 12 learner Matthew Blows explains that it can be difficult promoting healthy masculinity in an all-boys school.Read More
David Makhura briefs media on violence and looting in Gauteng
Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says officials have engaged communities in the province on the matter.Read More
My mom is still with the man who broke her jaw - an emotional caller breaks down
A man shares how his mother still lives with her abusive husband and says families must stop protecting perpetrators of violence.Read More