Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship

A 17-year-old Ocean View talented soccer player has been offered a place at Hoosac School in New York with a 92% scholarship.

Kieno Kammies chats with Malvin Musanhi and his father Milton for more on this.

I started playing my football at Fish Hoek local soccer club and they developed me to the point where I was ready to move on to academy football. This is when I started to take my soccer more seriously Malvin Musanhi, Scholarshp recipient

One of my academy coaches took me to trials in Langa for a company called College Connects that takes people to America on tours where you showcase your talent. Malvin Musanhi, Scholarshp recipient

I went there in June. We raised money through BackaBuddy and grateful donations. I landed in the States, we played in front of coaches and it was very intense. Malvin Musanhi, Scholarshp recipient

I got into a school name Darlington but the finances were too much even with the scholarship they offered. We delayed a little bit and Hoosac jumped on and this is where I am at. Malvin Musanhi, Scholarshp recipient

The school will pay 92% of the total costs and Musanhi has to raise $5,000. He jests off tomorrow to begin his academic programme and to hone his soccer skills.

To make a financial contribution please go to https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/i-am-malvin

