Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield 2019 1500 BW 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:50
Health Feature: Going to the gym while injured
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ebrahiem Titus - Trainer at Ignite Fitness
Tomorrow at 07:10
Sex offenders registry to be made pulic - would this help?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Tomorrow at 07:45
Weekend SportsTalk: Bafana Bafana vs. Madagascar
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Bruce Davidson - Tennis Promoter
Tomorrow at 08:10
What is the SA government doing about Xenophobic violence?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lungelo Dlamini - Gauteng Spokesperson at South African Police Service
Tomorrow at 08:21
Africa Report: RIP Robert Mugabe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - Scholar of International Relations
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Chad Finlay - Creative Director for Peppa Pig’s Big Day Out
Refilwe Moloto - Host of Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Volvo XC90
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Nocturne
Springboks vs. Japan: Are we ready for the World Cup?
Ndlovu Youth Choir shines in the US
Gender Rights group responds to President's announcements
How do Zimbabweans feel about the passing of Robert Mugabe
Ramaphosa's response the country's crises
06 Sep 2019
The Book Review
NSFAS applications open
The complex legacy of Robert Mugabe
Civil organisations call for #SandtonShutDown
Former President Zuma ordered to apologize to Derek Hanekom
One Day in Bethlehem
Robert Mugabe dies
#CantBeat: Buhle is still the reigning champ of all things sports!
Caroline is a 4-year-old whisperer who will be helping DJ Fresh's 4 year old to behave good. Take a listen to this!
#FreshDeeds: Amanda has a few people in her life that their efforts never goes unnoticed and wants to appreciate. Take a listen to this!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
#Kidvice: As always, the kids will never deceive you. They will tell you the truth!
Imagine having a vending machine for everything!
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning. 6 September 2019 7:28 AM
[PHOTOS] Woman takes 97 dogs into home during Hurricane Dorian Animal lover Chella Phillips of Nassau in the Bahamas rescued stray dogs on Sunday and kept them safe in her own home. 4 September 2019 11:07 AM
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead". 2 September 2019 4:34 PM
View all World
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000. 4 September 2019 6:30 PM
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban. 3 September 2019 1:31 PM
View all Sport
Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE. 6 September 2019 6:35 PM
Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet Mcebisi Ndletyana says the former president does not have evidence to back up the allegation. 6 September 2019 5:18 PM
Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa. 6 September 2019 4:00 PM
View all Politics
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits). 27 August 2019 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE. 6 September 2019 6:35 PM
Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet Mcebisi Ndletyana says the former president does not have evidence to back up the allegation. 6 September 2019 5:18 PM
Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa. 6 September 2019 4:00 PM
View all Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 6 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week. 6 September 2019 5:28 PM
Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000. 4 September 2019 6:30 PM
[LISTEN] How cork sneakers are made Founder of Corks Sebastian Matheson speaks to John Maytham. 4 September 2019 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE. 6 September 2019 6:35 PM
[LISTEN] #TheMoneyShow WEF Africa special broadcast Bruce Whitfield chats to various stakeholders attending the World Economic Forum on Africa on what has come out of the conference. 5 September 2019 8:49 PM
The wind is in our faces in South Africa - Sanlam Group CEO Ian Kirk says they are pleased to have partners across Africa following the company's results for the six months ended June 2019. 5 September 2019 8:09 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
arrow_forward
Local

Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship

6 September 2019 12:23 PM
by
Tags:
African Football
Malvin Musanhi
Oceanview
Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true.

A 17-year-old Ocean View talented soccer player has been offered a place at Hoosac School in New York with a 92% scholarship.

Kieno Kammies chats with Malvin Musanhi and his father Milton for more on this.

I started playing my football at Fish Hoek local soccer club and they developed me to the point where I was ready to move on to academy football. This is when I started to take my soccer more seriously

Malvin Musanhi, Scholarshp recipient

One of my academy coaches took me to trials in Langa for a company called College Connects that takes people to America on tours where you showcase your talent.

Malvin Musanhi, Scholarshp recipient

I went there in June. We raised money through BackaBuddy and grateful donations. I landed in the States, we played in front of coaches and it was very intense.

Malvin Musanhi, Scholarshp recipient

I got into a school name Darlington but the finances were too much even with the scholarship they offered. We delayed a little bit and Hoosac jumped on and this is where I am at.

Malvin Musanhi, Scholarshp recipient

The school will pay 92% of the total costs and Musanhi has to raise $5,000. He jests off tomorrow to begin his academic programme and to hone his soccer skills.

To make a financial contribution please go to https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/i-am-malvin

Listen below for more...


6 September 2019 12:23 PM
by
Tags:
African Football
Malvin Musanhi
Oceanview

More from Sport

Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes

4 September 2019 6:30 PM

Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000.

Read More arrow_forward

Why dope testing is fair game for athletes

3 September 2019 1:31 PM

Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.

Read More arrow_forward

Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing

3 September 2019 8:03 AM

Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape Town

Read More arrow_forward

The rise of the outdoor gym

1 September 2019 2:50 PM

David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities.

Read More arrow_forward

#NoApologyForMySuccess - celebrating SA's sportswomen

31 August 2019 10:59 AM

The prestigious Momentum GSport Awards ceremony takes place on Saturday evening.

Read More arrow_forward

What options does Aphiwe Dyantyi have?

30 August 2019 5:27 PM

The Springboks winger faces a four-year ban after he tested positive for steroids.

Read More arrow_forward

Roaring send-off as Springboks leave for Rugby World Cup

30 August 2019 1:59 PM

EWN reporter Michael Pedro says fans came in numbers to send well-wishes to the South African team.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Fish Hoek Primary's support for the Bokke will give you all the feels

30 August 2019 5:43 AM

The Cape Town school has created a heartwarming video in support of the Springboks World Cup campaign.

Read More arrow_forward

Rassie Erasmus names Springbok Rugby World Cup squad

26 August 2019 4:41 PM

Independent Media digital sports editor Ashfak Mohamed not convinced by the selection of Frans Steyn.

Read More arrow_forward

'The long wait is over' - PSL returns to SABC following blackout

23 August 2019 4:19 PM

The end of the impasse comes after weeks of high-level meetings between the public broadcaster, government, and MultiChoice.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown

6 September 2019 6:35 PM

Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE.

Read More arrow_forward

Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet

6 September 2019 5:18 PM

Mcebisi Ndletyana says the former president does not have evidence to back up the allegation.

Read More arrow_forward

Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH

6 September 2019 4:00 PM

The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

[TUNE IN] Join CapeTalk at 12:00 pm as it pays tribute to SA's slain women

6 September 2019 11:02 AM

CapeTalk dedicates an hour from midday to pay tribute to the women and girls who have been killed in the past few years.

Read More arrow_forward

EDITORIAL: Why we're not working today

6 September 2019 6:00 AM

For decades, SA women have been crying out for help, pleading for the war against us to end. Today, the women of Primedia Broadcasting take a stand.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa

5 September 2019 6:43 PM

The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence.

Read More arrow_forward

John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence

5 September 2019 5:24 PM

The actor, director and playwright says people in the entertainment industry can impact decision-making.

Read More arrow_forward

Rondebosch Boys High School stages silent protest against gender-based violence

5 September 2019 5:00 PM

Grade 12 learner Matthew Blows explains that it can be difficult promoting healthy masculinity in an all-boys school.

Read More arrow_forward

David Makhura briefs media on violence and looting in Gauteng

5 September 2019 4:58 PM

Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says officials have engaged communities in the province on the matter.

Read More arrow_forward

My mom is still with the man who broke her jaw - an emotional caller breaks down

5 September 2019 4:37 PM

A man shares how his mother still lives with her abusive husband and says families must stop protecting perpetrators of violence.

Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts
Health & Wellness: Shining the spotlight on oral health
Travel: Franschhoek Mystery Weekends & Craft beer in Franschhoek
On the Yellow Couch: Music Exchange MEX 2019
Advice feature: Manage your Household
Sasol again postpones financial results to investigate Lake Charles project
The conundrum of employing former convicts
Profile Dr Roze Phillips
Ocean View teen on his way to New York on football scholarship
Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe president declares Mugabe a 'national hero'

6 September 2019 6:36 PM

Zanu-PF politburo to discuss Mugabe’s funeral arrangements

6 September 2019 6:03 PM

AfriForum to ‘closely monitor’ Malema’s firearm case by NPA

6 September 2019 5:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA