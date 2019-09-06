Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH

Jeremy van Vyk on the Lunch With Pippa show hosted Martin Myers of Music Exchange, South Africa's only economy focused conference, which returns to Cape Town on 13-15 September at the Radisson Red Hotel at the V&A Waterfront.

Myers is passionate about looking out for people and their rights and putting in place mechanisms about how to avoid falling victim to unscrupulous people in the music industry.

He gave his take on how he feels about gender-based violence in South Africa.

We've got these deep issues in the country and the Music Exchange doesn't sit in isolation. There are issues there that I will talk about that are incredibly important that need to be brought up. Martin Myers, Musician

The time for talking is over. Solutions need to be found. Men need to stand up, good men because the problem is good men are not standing up. Martin Myers, Musician

Good men are being trampled and it's vital that something happens, whether it's from an early age, at the home, schools. Martin Myers, Musician

The social worker who spoke earlier has a huge input to give. Ordinary you and me here have an input to give because ENOUGH is ENOUGH. Martin Myers, Musician

This year's Music Exchange conference is dedicated to the late Kathryn Swain. She suffered very bad mental issues. She never talked about that. Now, why is that not being talked about as well? Martin Myers, Musician

She, unfortunately, took her life, it was that desperate. She had the voice of an angel. Everybody can attest to her singing. Martin Myers, Musician

Where are those safe spaces for people to come and talk, to come and grieve? And we are not paying lip service about that with Music Exchange. Martin Myers, Musician

There is going to be a whole thing worked out with the Western Cape government, with the City of Cape Town... whether we set up monthly places where artists or anybody in the creative space who feels vulnerable, who wants to talk to professional help can get it. So we can do it at a quiet time, say from 10am until 12.am or a Saturday when most people have off-time and not rehearsing. Martin Myers, Musician

Musical legend and Music Exchange chairperson Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse gives his take on the mood in Johannesburg about gender-based violence and abuse that have been witnessed across the country.

The whole thing about gender-based violence is numbing. I think our country is under siege. I have been listening to the news and also the president. We seem to be thinking that this thing is about hierarchy. Sipho Mabuse, Musician

There are many political parties out there. It is not the president's responsibility alone to go to the family of the young girl [murdered University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana]. Sipho Mabuse, Musician

To make a statement, all those politicians in Parliament should stand up and say we are walking with you, Mr President, to this one. Sipho Mabuse, Musician

