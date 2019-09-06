Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet

Durban High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay ruled on Friday that former president Jacob Zuma has defamed senior African National Congress leader Derek Hanekom by sending a tweet on July 25 that he was a known enemy agent.

Hanekom took Zuma to court to the tune of R500,000 for defamation.

Judge Pillay declared that Zuma's publication of the tweet was unlawful and ordered that he remove the tweet within 24 hours from all media platforms.

Zuma's legal team has already signalled an intention to appeal.

Mcebisi Ndletyana, associate professor at the department of politics and international relations at the University of Johannesburg, unpacks the ruling.

It has been proven that Zuma does not have evidence to back up the allegation that Hanekom is a liar and so if he repeats a similar accusation against anyone else, it is highly likely that few people will believe him. He has very little credibility not only on this one.

His track record shows that he has no integrity. It doesn't matter how long he drags the appeal, the point is a case had sat and evidence was provided which showed that he lied, pretty much.

Listen below for more...