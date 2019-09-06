Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet
Durban High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay ruled on Friday that former president Jacob Zuma has defamed senior African National Congress leader Derek Hanekom by sending a tweet on July 25 that he was a known enemy agent.
Hanekom took Zuma to court to the tune of R500,000 for defamation.
Judge Pillay declared that Zuma's publication of the tweet was unlawful and ordered that he remove the tweet within 24 hours from all media platforms.
Zuma's legal team has already signalled an intention to appeal.
Mcebisi Ndletyana, associate professor at the department of politics and international relations at the University of Johannesburg, unpacks the ruling.
It has been proven that Zuma does not have evidence to back up the allegation that Hanekom is a liar and so if he repeats a similar accusation against anyone else, it is highly likely that few people will believe him. He has very little credibility not only on this one.
His track record shows that he has no integrity. It doesn't matter how long he drags the appeal, the point is a case had sat and evidence was provided which showed that he lied, pretty much.
Listen below for more...
More from Politics
Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown
Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE.Read More
Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH
The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa
The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence.Read More
John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence
The actor, director and playwright says people in the entertainment industry can impact decision-making.Read More
David Makhura briefs media on violence and looting in Gauteng
Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says officials have engaged communities in the province on the matter.Read More
'It was just a PR stunt. This is just an act to show face'
Nehawu has criticised a commemoration by the Gauteng Health Department for the firefighters who died in a blaze at Bank of Lisbon.Read More
'Hlaudi Motsoeneng interfered with SABC editorial processes,' commission told
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on what is happening at the state capture inquiry.Read More
AfriForum questions NPA's move to give Malema heads up on firearm charges
Will they prosecute? AfriForum is concerned that the NPA may be flouting legal procedure by informing Julius Malema of their decision first.Read More
Election of new eThekwini mayor underway
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives an update on the voting process.Read More
Should Post Office be held liable for Uyinene Mrwetyana's death?
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi provides a legal explanation on whether an employee can be held responsible for such a crime.Read More
More from Local
Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown
Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE.Read More
Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH
The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship
Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true.Read More
[TUNE IN] Join CapeTalk at 12:00 pm as it pays tribute to SA's slain women
CapeTalk dedicates an hour from midday to pay tribute to the women and girls who have been killed in the past few years.Read More
EDITORIAL: Why we're not working today
For decades, SA women have been crying out for help, pleading for the war against us to end. Today, the women of Primedia Broadcasting take a stand.Read More
[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa
The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence.Read More
John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence
The actor, director and playwright says people in the entertainment industry can impact decision-making.Read More
Rondebosch Boys High School stages silent protest against gender-based violence
Grade 12 learner Matthew Blows explains that it can be difficult promoting healthy masculinity in an all-boys school.Read More
David Makhura briefs media on violence and looting in Gauteng
Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says officials have engaged communities in the province on the matter.Read More
My mom is still with the man who broke her jaw - an emotional caller breaks down
A man shares how his mother still lives with her abusive husband and says families must stop protecting perpetrators of violence.Read More