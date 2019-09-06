John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 6 September 2019

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield 2019 1500 BW 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:50
Health Feature: Going to the gym while injured
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ebrahiem Titus - Trainer at Ignite Fitness
Tomorrow at 07:10
Sex offenders registry to be made pulic - would this help?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Tomorrow at 07:45
Weekend SportsTalk: Bafana Bafana vs. Madagascar
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Bruce Davidson - Tennis Promoter
Tomorrow at 08:10
What is the SA government doing about Xenophobic violence?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lungelo Dlamini - Gauteng Spokesperson at South African Police Service
Tomorrow at 08:21
Africa Report: RIP Robert Mugabe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - Scholar of International Relations
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Chad Finlay - Creative Director for Peppa Pig’s Big Day Out
Refilwe Moloto - Host of Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Volvo XC90
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Nocturne
Springboks vs. Japan: Are we ready for the World Cup?
Ndlovu Youth Choir shines in the US
Gender Rights group responds to President's announcements
How do Zimbabweans feel about the passing of Robert Mugabe
Ramaphosa's response the country's crises
06 Sep 2019
The Book Review
NSFAS applications open
The complex legacy of Robert Mugabe
Civil organisations call for #SandtonShutDown
Former President Zuma ordered to apologize to Derek Hanekom
One Day in Bethlehem
Robert Mugabe dies
#CantBeat: Buhle is still the reigning champ of all things sports!
Caroline is a 4-year-old whisperer who will be helping DJ Fresh's 4 year old to behave good. Take a listen to this!
#FreshDeeds: Amanda has a few people in her life that their efforts never goes unnoticed and wants to appreciate. Take a listen to this!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
#Kidvice: As always, the kids will never deceive you. They will tell you the truth!
Imagine having a vending machine for everything!
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning. 6 September 2019 7:28 AM
[PHOTOS] Woman takes 97 dogs into home during Hurricane Dorian Animal lover Chella Phillips of Nassau in the Bahamas rescued stray dogs on Sunday and kept them safe in her own home. 4 September 2019 11:07 AM
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead". 2 September 2019 4:34 PM
View all World
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000. 4 September 2019 6:30 PM
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban. 3 September 2019 1:31 PM
View all Sport
Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet Mcebisi Ndletyana says the former president does not have evidence to back up the allegation. 6 September 2019 5:18 PM
Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa. 6 September 2019 4:00 PM
[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence. 5 September 2019 6:43 PM
View all Politics
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits). 27 August 2019 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet Mcebisi Ndletyana says the former president does not have evidence to back up the allegation. 6 September 2019 5:18 PM
Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa. 6 September 2019 4:00 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
View all Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 6 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week. 6 September 2019 5:28 PM
Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000. 4 September 2019 6:30 PM
[LISTEN] How cork sneakers are made Founder of Corks Sebastian Matheson speaks to John Maytham. 4 September 2019 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] #TheMoneyShow WEF Africa special broadcast Bruce Whitfield chats to various stakeholders attending the World Economic Forum on Africa on what has come out of the conference. 5 September 2019 8:49 PM
The wind is in our faces in South Africa - Sanlam Group CEO Ian Kirk says they are pleased to have partners across Africa following the company's results for the six months ended June 2019. 5 September 2019 8:09 PM
We have got to see what happens in subsequent quarters - Lesetja Kganyago Reserve Bank Governer Lesetja Kganyago has shared a breakdown of the latest GDP results giving his view on the latest growth rate. 5 September 2019 7:27 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 6 September 2019

6 September 2019 5:28 PM
by
Tags:
Jorn Lier Horst
Elif Shafak
Nikesh Shukla
Chimene Suleyman
Here are John's three picks for the week.

Here are John's three picks for the week.

  1. The Cabin by Jorn Lier Horst

  2. 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World by Elif Shafak

  3. The Good Immigrant USA, edited by Nikesh Shukla and Chimene Suleyman

Listen to John's book reviews below:


6 September 2019 5:28 PM
by
Tags:
Jorn Lier Horst
Elif Shafak
Nikesh Shukla
Chimene Suleyman

More from World

[BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore

6 September 2019 7:28 AM

Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning.

Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Woman takes 97 dogs into home during Hurricane Dorian

4 September 2019 11:07 AM

Animal lover Chella Phillips of Nassau in the Bahamas rescued stray dogs on Sunday and kept them safe in her own home.

Read More arrow_forward

Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit

2 September 2019 4:34 PM

Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".

Read More arrow_forward

Boris Johnson prepared to leave without Brexit deal

30 August 2019 3:55 PM

Eyewitness News UK Correspondent Gavin Grey gives the latest on Brexit.

Read More arrow_forward

Patriarchy, porn and the Pied Piper - 'Surviving R Kelly' producers speak out

30 August 2019 12:25 PM

The disgraced singer is currently awaiting trial on child porn charges following his arrest in July.

Read More arrow_forward

What you need to know about Johnson's suspension of British parliament

29 August 2019 11:21 AM

EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what the parliamentary adjournment means for Britain.

Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Teen climate activist's profound message to the world

29 August 2019 6:38 AM

16-year-old Greta Thunberg has arrived in New York for the UN climate summit and has an important and inspirational message.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asks Queen to suspend Parliament

28 August 2019 4:41 PM

The move means MPs would be unlikely to have time to pass laws preventing the UK leaving the EU without a deal on 31 October.

Read More arrow_forward

Is President Jair Bolsonaro doing enough to stop the Amazon fires?

28 August 2019 3:52 PM

Professor of Systems Ecology Bob Scholes discusses the politics surrounding the rainforest fires.

Read More arrow_forward

'Amazon fires devastating to environment, but we won't run out of oxygen'

28 August 2019 7:35 AM

Prof Scott Denning at Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University explains why Amazon doesn't produce 20% of Earth's oxygen.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes

4 September 2019 6:30 PM

Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How cork sneakers are made

4 September 2019 5:25 PM

Founder of Corks Sebastian Matheson speaks to John Maytham.

Read More arrow_forward

Swellendam's mountain is the gem of this holiday destination

4 September 2019 8:01 AM

Local Swellendam insider Sakkie Nel was born and raised in the area and runs the VisitSwellendam.co.za blog.

Read More arrow_forward

Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec

3 September 2019 8:00 PM

Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

3 September 2019 7:29 PM

Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Fats and oils: What should you be consuming?

3 September 2019 3:31 PM

Dietitian and author of 'Eat Ting' Mpho Tshukudu shares her insights.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting

3 September 2019 3:28 PM

Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.

Read More arrow_forward

Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing

3 September 2019 8:03 AM

Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape Town

Read More arrow_forward

8 lessons about investing I learned while driving my car

2 September 2019 6:36 PM

Financial planner Gregg Sneddon ("The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach valuable lessons about investing.

Read More arrow_forward

The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling

2 September 2019 6:31 PM

Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.

Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts
Health & Wellness: Shining the spotlight on oral health
Travel: Franschhoek Mystery Weekends & Craft beer in Franschhoek
On the Yellow Couch: Music Exchange MEX 2019
Advice feature: Manage your Household
Sasol again postpones financial results to investigate Lake Charles project
The conundrum of employing former convicts
Profile Dr Roze Phillips
Ocean View teen on his way to New York on football scholarship
Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

EWN Highlights

Zanu-PF politburo to discuss Mugabe’s funeral arrangements

6 September 2019 6:03 PM

AfriForum to ‘closely monitor’ Malema’s firearm case by NPA

6 September 2019 5:54 PM

Ramaphosa to meet with university vice-chancellors to address student safety

6 September 2019 5:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA