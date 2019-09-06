Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown

Civil society organisations are organising a #SandtonShtdown on Friday 13 September 2019. Organisations including Rise up Against Gender Based Violence, Section 27, Sonke Gender Justice and SWEAT, say the country has reached a point of no return regarding gender-based violence and xenophobia.

Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile has more.

We continually see protest actions take place in townships, in CBDs but Sandton remains untouched. Why is it that it is this untouchable thing that no-one can lay its hands on? Mandisa Khanyile, Fundraising director - Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence

Why is it that the richest square mile in Africa never had has a protest? Because everybody is afraid of them. because it is the epicentre of our country's economy. Mandisa Khanyile, Fundraising director - Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence

Corporate South Africa feels that they absolutely no responsibility to the social ills of this country. They feel that they are not responsible with regard to what is happening with the xenophobic attacks, gender-based violence even though we know that sexual harassment in this country is rife. Mandisa Khanyile, Fundraising director - Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence

CSI [corporate social investment] budget use only 3% of their actual budget on real social ills and they cover up the rest with fluff. Mandisa Khanyile, Fundraising director - Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence

For example, South African Breweries, who we know is an actual driver to gender-based violence in this country, contributes nothing but a little campaign on Black Label saying 'No Means No'. Mandisa Khanyile, Fundraising director - Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence

Regarding the numbers of people expected to participate at the march, Khanyile could not disclose.

We are going to set some demands that we will hand over to the CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. We're looking to see corporates play a larger role in the fight against the scourge. Mandisa Khanyile, Fundraising director - Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence

We are also going to send the demands to the government to say: Look, you have promised us all these things but you never allocated any budget towards them. Even yesterday President Cyril Rampahosa promised he was going to speak to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, but he has been saying that for the past 12 months and nothing has happened. Mandisa Khanyile, Fundraising director - Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence

We want to see a financial commitment in rands and cents. Mandisa Khanyile, Fundraising director - Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence

Organisations and individuals signing on:

ActionAid South Africa

African Diaspora Forum Women’s League

Advocates for Prevention of HIV in Africa (APHA)

Black Womxn Caucus

Centre for Human Rights University of Pretoria

Hospersa

Institute for Economic Justice

LifeLine SA

Rise up against GBV

SACCAWU

Scalabrini Centre

SECTION27

Sisonke Sex Workers Movement

Sonke Gender Justice

SWEAT

The Teddy Bear Clinic

The Archive: Amabali Wethu

The One in Nine Campaign

The Social Justice Foundation

The Stop GBV Campaign

Women and Girls Leadership Foundation

Women Leadership Social Empowerment

ZAZI

