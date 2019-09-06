Rugby legend Chester Williams has died

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:50
Health Feature: Going to the gym while injured
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ebrahiem Titus - Trainer at Ignite Fitness
Today at 07:10
Sex offenders registry to be made pulic - would this help?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Today at 07:45
Weekend SportsTalk: Serena Williams to
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Bruce Davidson - Tennis Promoter
Today at 08:10
What is the SA government doing about Xenophobic violence?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lungelo Dlamini - Gauteng Spokesperson at South African Police Service
Today at 08:21
Africa Report: RIP Robert Mugabe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - Scholar of International Relations
Today at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Chad Finlay - Creative Director for Peppa Pig’s Big Day Out
Refilwe Moloto - Host of Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: Volvo XC90
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Tomorrow at 06:50
Lead SA interview: The Character company
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jaco van Schalk - Founder of the Character Company.
Tomorrow at 07:45
Weekend sports interview
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Tomorrow at 08:20
CapeTalk Travel Guide: Ethiopia
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 08:45
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dumza Maswane - Musician
Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz MoCAA and the co-curator of And So The Stories Ran Aw
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Managing Editor and Film Critic at City Press
Society Bistro Spring Summer Menu Launch in Support of the Children’s ward at the Tygerburg Hospital
5 Minute Deserts
South African Doing Great Things - Matt Brown
Nothemba Madumo
Touch Polo with Vivid Luxury
Marnus Broodryk, CEO of SME. Africa and Yvonne Wakefield, Founder of Caveat Legal discuss whether there is anything business can do to respond to violence against women, xenophobia and inequality.
Nocturne
Springboks vs. Japan: Are we ready for the World Cup?
Ndlovu Youth Choir shines in the US
Gender Rights group responds to President's announcements
How do Zimbabweans feel about the passing of Robert Mugabe
Ramaphosa's response the country's crises
06 Sep 2019
The Book Review
NSFAS applications open
The complex legacy of Robert Mugabe
Civil organisations call for #SandtonShutDown
Former President Zuma ordered to apologize to Derek Hanekom
One Day in Bethlehem
Robert Mugabe dies
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Africa
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning. 6 September 2019 7:28 AM
[PHOTOS] Woman takes 97 dogs into home during Hurricane Dorian Animal lover Chella Phillips of Nassau in the Bahamas rescued stray dogs on Sunday and kept them safe in her own home. 4 September 2019 11:07 AM
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead". 2 September 2019 4:34 PM
View all World
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true. 6 September 2019 12:23 PM
Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000. 4 September 2019 6:30 PM
View all Sport
Ramaphosa's use of a recorded message was not a good idea - Wits professor Ivor Sarakinsky says the president could have handled an emotional issue such as the gender-based violence protest better. 6 September 2019 7:56 PM
We must make it easier for students to report sexual violence - Manamela The deputy higher education minister says they are engaging male students on campuses to take action. 6 September 2019 7:18 PM
Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE. 6 September 2019 6:35 PM
View all Politics
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits). 27 August 2019 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
Ramaphosa's use of a recorded message was not a good idea - Wits professor Ivor Sarakinsky says the president could have handled an emotional issue such as the gender-based violence protest better. 6 September 2019 7:56 PM
We must make it easier for students to report sexual violence - Manamela The deputy higher education minister says they are engaging male students on campuses to take action. 6 September 2019 7:18 PM
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack. 6 September 2019 6:53 PM
View all Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 6 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week. 6 September 2019 5:28 PM
Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000. 4 September 2019 6:30 PM
[LISTEN] How cork sneakers are made Founder of Corks Sebastian Matheson speaks to John Maytham. 4 September 2019 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramaphosa's use of a recorded message was not a good idea - Wits professor Ivor Sarakinsky says the president could have handled an emotional issue such as the gender-based violence protest better. 6 September 2019 7:56 PM
Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE. 6 September 2019 6:35 PM
[LISTEN] #TheMoneyShow WEF Africa special broadcast Bruce Whitfield chats to various stakeholders attending the World Economic Forum on Africa on what has come out of the conference. 5 September 2019 8:49 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
arrow_forward
Local

Rugby legend Chester Williams has died

6 September 2019 6:53 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Heart attack
Chester Williams
It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Rugby legend Chester Mornay Williams has died.

This comes after former teammate James Small died from a heart attack in July.

The 49-year-old has reportedly died from a suspected heart attack.

When he made his debut in 1993, he was the first player of colour to represent the Boks since the 1980s.

He played 27 games for the Springboks, scoring 14 tries until announcing his retirement from the game in 2000.

Williams went into coaching after hanging up his playing boots, having stints with the Blitzboks and Cats. More recently he was the head coach at UWC.

He is the fifth member of the class of 95 to pass on after Small, Kitch Christie, Joost van der Westhuizen and Ruben Kruger

Last month, the veteran launched his own beer, called Chester’s Lager, to be sold during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

President of SA Rugby Mark Alexander said with shock and disbelief when the news of the death of Williams.

In a statement seen by Eyewitness News, Alexander said: “The news of Chester’s passing is devastating and hard to believe, as he was still young and seemingly in good health.

“Chester was a true pioneer in South African rugby and his performances at the World Cup in 1995, as a snapshot of his Springbok career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of our rugby public.”

Williams is survived by his wife, Maria, and three children, Ryan and twins, Matthew and Chloe. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made and will be communicated in due course


This article first appeared on EWN : Rugby legend Chester Williams has died


6 September 2019 6:53 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Heart attack
Chester Williams

More from Sport

Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship

6 September 2019 12:23 PM

Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true.

Read More arrow_forward

Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes

4 September 2019 6:30 PM

Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000.

Read More arrow_forward

Why dope testing is fair game for athletes

3 September 2019 1:31 PM

Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.

Read More arrow_forward

Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing

3 September 2019 8:03 AM

Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape Town

Read More arrow_forward

The rise of the outdoor gym

1 September 2019 2:50 PM

David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities.

Read More arrow_forward

#NoApologyForMySuccess - celebrating SA's sportswomen

31 August 2019 10:59 AM

The prestigious Momentum GSport Awards ceremony takes place on Saturday evening.

Read More arrow_forward

What options does Aphiwe Dyantyi have?

30 August 2019 5:27 PM

The Springboks winger faces a four-year ban after he tested positive for steroids.

Read More arrow_forward

Roaring send-off as Springboks leave for Rugby World Cup

30 August 2019 1:59 PM

EWN reporter Michael Pedro says fans came in numbers to send well-wishes to the South African team.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Fish Hoek Primary's support for the Bokke will give you all the feels

30 August 2019 5:43 AM

The Cape Town school has created a heartwarming video in support of the Springboks World Cup campaign.

Read More arrow_forward

Rassie Erasmus names Springbok Rugby World Cup squad

26 August 2019 4:41 PM

Independent Media digital sports editor Ashfak Mohamed not convinced by the selection of Frans Steyn.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Ramaphosa's use of a recorded message was not a good idea - Wits professor

6 September 2019 7:56 PM

Ivor Sarakinsky says the president could have handled an emotional issue such as the gender-based violence protest better.

Read More arrow_forward

We must make it easier for students to report sexual violence - Manamela

6 September 2019 7:18 PM

The deputy higher education minister says they are engaging male students on campuses to take action.

Read More arrow_forward

Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown

6 September 2019 6:35 PM

Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE.

Read More arrow_forward

Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet

6 September 2019 5:18 PM

Mcebisi Ndletyana says the former president does not have evidence to back up the allegation.

Read More arrow_forward

Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH

6 September 2019 4:00 PM

The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship

6 September 2019 12:23 PM

Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true.

Read More arrow_forward

[TUNE IN] Join CapeTalk at 12:00 pm as it pays tribute to SA's slain women

6 September 2019 11:02 AM

CapeTalk dedicates an hour from midday to pay tribute to the women and girls who have been killed in the past few years.

Read More arrow_forward

EDITORIAL: Why we're not working today

6 September 2019 6:00 AM

For decades, SA women have been crying out for help, pleading for the war against us to end. Today, the women of Primedia Broadcasting take a stand.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa

5 September 2019 6:43 PM

The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence.

Read More arrow_forward

John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence

5 September 2019 5:24 PM

The actor, director and playwright says people in the entertainment industry can impact decision-making.

Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts
Health & Wellness: Shining the spotlight on oral health
Travel: Franschhoek Mystery Weekends & Craft beer in Franschhoek
On the Yellow Couch: Music Exchange MEX 2019
Advice feature: Manage your Household
Sasol again postpones financial results to investigate Lake Charles project
The conundrum of employing former convicts
Profile Dr Roze Phillips
Ocean View teen on his way to New York on football scholarship
Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: Primedia stages silent protest to highlight gender-based violence

6 September 2019 7:37 PM

Cabinet calls for maximum sentences to be imposed on GBV perpetrators

6 September 2019 7:06 PM

Zimbabwe president declares Mugabe a 'national hero'

6 September 2019 6:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA