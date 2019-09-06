Minister of Higher Education Blaze Nzimande says he is engaging with all stakeholders to improve security in the institutions of higher learning.

Deputy Minister Buti Manamela attended the memorial service of murdered University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana on Friday and shares more on the security issue.

Tomorrow we will be in East London to pass our condolences to family, friends and colleagues and everyone who knew and feels this loss quite deeply. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education

We have been for quite some time as the department and the ministry engaging with universities and TVET [technical and vocational education and training] colleges around what needs to be put in place to ensure that students are protected. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education

This particular incident is a reflection of what is happening in our society. Universities and TVET colleges are a microcosm of that society. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education

We need to create institutions on campus that make it easier for victims of sexual violence to report such cases and that the perpetrators found guilty need to be persecuted quite harshly. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education

There should be no space given to toxic masculinity... and we are engaging male students on campuses to take action. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education

This article first appeared on 702 : We must make it easier for students to report sexual violence - Manamela