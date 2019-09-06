We must make it easier for students to report sexual violence - Manamela
Minister of Higher Education Blaze Nzimande says he is engaging with all stakeholders to improve security in the institutions of higher learning.
Deputy Minister Buti Manamela attended the memorial service of murdered University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana on Friday and shares more on the security issue.
Tomorrow we will be in East London to pass our condolences to family, friends and colleagues and everyone who knew and feels this loss quite deeply.Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education
We have been for quite some time as the department and the ministry engaging with universities and TVET [technical and vocational education and training] colleges around what needs to be put in place to ensure that students are protected.Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education
This particular incident is a reflection of what is happening in our society. Universities and TVET colleges are a microcosm of that society.Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education
We need to create institutions on campus that make it easier for victims of sexual violence to report such cases and that the perpetrators found guilty need to be persecuted quite harshly.Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education
There should be no space given to toxic masculinity... and we are engaging male students on campuses to take action.Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education
Listen below for more...
This article first appeared on 702 : We must make it easier for students to report sexual violence - Manamela
More from Politics
Ramaphosa's use of a recorded message was not a good idea - Wits professor
Ivor Sarakinsky says the president could have handled an emotional issue such as the gender-based violence protest better.Read More
Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown
Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE.Read More
Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet
Mcebisi Ndletyana says the former president does not have evidence to back up the allegation.Read More
Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH
The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa
The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence.Read More
John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence
The actor, director and playwright says people in the entertainment industry can impact decision-making.Read More
David Makhura briefs media on violence and looting in Gauteng
Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says officials have engaged communities in the province on the matter.Read More
'It was just a PR stunt. This is just an act to show face'
Nehawu has criticised a commemoration by the Gauteng Health Department for the firefighters who died in a blaze at Bank of Lisbon.Read More
'Hlaudi Motsoeneng interfered with SABC editorial processes,' commission told
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on what is happening at the state capture inquiry.Read More
AfriForum questions NPA's move to give Malema heads up on firearm charges
Will they prosecute? AfriForum is concerned that the NPA may be flouting legal procedure by informing Julius Malema of their decision first.Read More
More from Local
Ramaphosa's use of a recorded message was not a good idea - Wits professor
Ivor Sarakinsky says the president could have handled an emotional issue such as the gender-based violence protest better.Read More
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died
It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack.Read More
Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown
Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE.Read More
Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet
Mcebisi Ndletyana says the former president does not have evidence to back up the allegation.Read More
Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH
The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship
Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true.Read More
[TUNE IN] Join CapeTalk at 12:00 pm as it pays tribute to SA's slain women
CapeTalk dedicates an hour from midday to pay tribute to the women and girls who have been killed in the past few years.Read More
EDITORIAL: Why we're not working today
For decades, SA women have been crying out for help, pleading for the war against us to end. Today, the women of Primedia Broadcasting take a stand.Read More
[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa
The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence.Read More
John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence
The actor, director and playwright says people in the entertainment industry can impact decision-making.Read More