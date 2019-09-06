Ramaphosa's use of a recorded message was not a good idea - Wits professor

Following a tumultuous week in South Africa regarding the crises of femicide and xenophobia, Wits School of Governance professor and academic director Ivor Sarakinsky says President Ramaphosa could perhaps have done better.

He says particularly when dealing with emotional issues such as the gender-based violence protest, you cannot handle that using a recorded message.

It may be easy for us, not having the pressure that he is under, but I think the messaging was not clear, it did come after the event, there was too much of a time gap. Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor and academic director - Wits School of Governance

When you've got situations like these, it's very important to send out a very clear message as quickly as possible to avoid a vacuum. That ambiguity enables furthering the acts of violence, acts of attacks on women. That I think was the problem. Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor and academic director - Wits School of Governance

The context is that you are meeting with major world leaders to try and reopen South Africa's economy, and you've got these events outside the meeting hall. How do you balance that, but I think it could have been handled better. Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor and academic director - Wits School of Governance

If there is anything that South Africans should know from dealing with service-delivery protests on a sustained basis, it is that part of the frustration is not being heard. Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor and academic director - Wits School of Governance

A speech from the heart could have made a major contribution, reducing the anger levels. Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor and academic director - Wits School of Governance

