'Disappointing that Robert Mugabe remembered as revolutionary icon by leaders'
On Friday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared Robert Mugabe a national hero, after his predecessor died in a Singapore hospital at the age of 95.
South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta were among the African leaders to pay tribute to Mugabe, who is both revered as a revolutionary icon and reviled as a ruthless dictator.
But how do Zimbabweans themselves feel about this mixed legacy?
RELATED: [BREAKING NEWS] Robert Mugabe (95) has died in Singapore
CapeTalk's Africa Melane gets the input of analyst and researcher Tamuka Chirimambowa, who is an associate at the Democracy Works Foundation (DWF).
While acknowledging Mugabe's role in the country's liberation struggle, Chirimambowa says a significant number of Zimbabweans feel he betrayed them.
He describes Mugabe's death as an 'akward' moment as people's various cultures require that they do not speak ill of the dead.
But deep down, people are saying 'a tyrant has gone'. Some people, on social media, have been brave enough to celebrate it.Tamuka Chirimambowa, Associate - Democracy Works Foundation
When you look at the record of Robert Mugabe it evokes a number of emotions but I think what has been quite disappointing is when you look at Robert Mugabe - even in South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, you hear 'revolutionary icon' but actually this speaks to the pitfalls of national consciousness which you find across Africa.Tamuka Chirimambowa, Associate - Democracy Works Foundation
Chirimambowa notes there are very few exceptions to the tendency of Africa's post-independence leaders to betray their people.
He says Mugabe cannot be compared to these exceptions, citing South Africa's Nelson Mandela and Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda as examples.
If you look at what happens post-independence, particularly around the human rights record, how Mugabe dealt with Zimbabweans right from the Matabele massacres to dealing with issues of opposition supporters - the killings, the disappearances, the torture - that brings a scar.Tamuka Chirimambowa, Associate - Democracy Works Foundation
Was he interested in liberation or was he interested in getting into power for his own personal sake?Tamuka Chirimambowa, Associate - Democracy Works Foundation
For more from Chirimambowa, take a listen:
More from Politics
Making sex offenders register public will give only 'false sense of security'
Researcher Lisa Vetten says SA should be putting money and time into measures that will have real impact on scale of GBV.Read More
Ramaphosa's use of a recorded message was not a good idea - Wits professor
Ivor Sarakinsky says the president could have handled an emotional issue such as the gender-based violence protest better.Read More
We must make it easier for students to report sexual violence - Manamela
The deputy higher education minister says they are engaging male students on campuses to take action.Read More
Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown
Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE.Read More
Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet
Mcebisi Ndletyana says the former president does not have evidence to back up the allegation.Read More
Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH
The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa
The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence.Read More
John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence
The actor, director and playwright says people in the entertainment industry can impact decision-making.Read More
David Makhura briefs media on violence and looting in Gauteng
Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says officials have engaged communities in the province on the matter.Read More
'It was just a PR stunt. This is just an act to show face'
Nehawu has criticised a commemoration by the Gauteng Health Department for the firefighters who died in a blaze at Bank of Lisbon.Read More
More from Africa
Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.Read More
African countries issue travel warnings over xenophobic violence in SA
Widespread looting of foreign-owned businesses hit areas including Alexandra, the Johannesburg CBD and Kempton Park.Read More
[WATCH] CT demonstrators demand to see Ramaphosa outside WEF Africa gathering
Protestors are chanting outside the CTICC in Cape Town, calling for a state of emergency to be declared in South Africa.Read More
Meet Peter Tabichi, the inspiring Kenyan man dubbed the world's best teacher
Kenyan maths and physics teacher Peter Tabichi donates most of his pay to help poorer students. Here's why he does what he does.Read More
'An entire family and community are forever changed because of a single gunshot'
Adele Kirsten on GFSA's decision to personalise a campaign to ensure women killed by partners don't blur into impersonal numbers.Read More
UCT student wins African literature short story award
Lead SA: PhD candidate Resoketswe Manenzhe chats about her twin passions - writing and science.Read More
WC govt preparing to request SANDF deployment extension on Cape Flats
Premier Alan Winde says his team is busy with an assessment which will inform the decision.Read More
Pitfalls to avoid when investing in property market with a 'fixer upper'
Property expert Joseph Sakoneka advises seeking professional advice and prioritising location.Read More
The army can only buy time - analyst on extending SANDF's Cape Flats deployment
Military and defence expert Helmoed Heitman says the long-term solution to gangsterism has to be socio-economic.Read More
'The time has come for Botswana to realise its own potential'
Leader of Botswana's Alliance for Progressives unpacks the party's plans for the October elections.Read More