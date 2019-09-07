[LISTEN] Soli Philander on 'owning' Lifetime Achiever honour
Soli Philander is known as a versatile entertainer around the country - from award-winning comedian and playwright to game show host, he's just about done it all.
The performer is the Lifetime Achiever winner at the Savanna Comics Choice Awards set to take place at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg's Gold Reef City on Saturday evening.
Catching up with Refiloe Mpakanyane on Weekend Breakfast ahead of the ceremony, Philander talks about feeling overwhelmed and allowing himself to "own" this honour.
I'm having to go, it's not about what you think it is about. It is about what the industry is saying, it's about what people who respond to what I do, what they are saying.Soli Philander, Comedian
I'm literally in the space where I'm feeling 'Soli, own this. You didn't ask for this, this comes to you - own it'.Soli Philander, Comedian
The comedian expands on his Cape identity and relationship with the Mother City, which audiences automatically associate him with.
Philander says starting out in his career, he was instructed by activist Jean Naidoo to never forget where he's from. This he took to heart, changing the mainstream narrative about his home town on stage.
A lot of my perspective, my world view is filtered through the idea I live here. That and the fact that I'm a South African.Soli Philander, Comedian
In terms of a culture, in terms of an identity for Cape Town, what we were still doing was buying into a narrative about Cape Town that was mainstream during the apartheid years and hasn't changed.Soli Philander, Comedian
Image from Soli Philander's Facebook page
Listen to the full conversation here:
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Soli Philander on 'owning' Lifetime Achiever honour
