We're all aware by now of the need for a holistic approach to wellness and an American Indian couple are employing a grassroots approach by connecting with the ancestors to improve overall health and fitness.

They describe Well for Culture as an indigenous wellness initiative based on mind-body-spirit optimization. The pair implement the lifestyle teachings of their ancestors, while incorporating new information in an "ongoing chain of knowledge".

Journalist and producer David "Mr Active" Katz says this approach would work well in a country as diverse as South Africa and, it needn't cost very much.

If you can incorporate culture into exercise, that's going to encourage you to do it even more because it's going back to your roots. David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer

Ask, what did our ancestors do to keep fit and keep strong and try and incorporate that. Also, we can mix and match cultures and find ways to keep fit that doesn't cost money. David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer

Katz says this also applies to cutting out unhealthy modern foods and looking at indigenous sources of nutrition.

Look at all the grains growing indigenously. And there are so many fantastic seeds and crops out there that we could be producing that were here. David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer

Mental health also comes into the equation, with the benefits of the connection forged through spirituality.

Think about cultures that have strong connections with their ancestors... It's becoming a worldwide problem, that people are starting to lose that connection to spirituality. David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer

Find what works for you says Katz, and if you have a spiritual tradition, incorporate it into maintaining your health.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Indigenous wellness' - using ancient cultural teachings to improve health