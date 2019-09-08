'Indigenous wellness' - using ancient cultural teachings to improve health
We're all aware by now of the need for a holistic approach to wellness and an American Indian couple are employing a grassroots approach by connecting with the ancestors to improve overall health and fitness.
They describe Well for Culture as an indigenous wellness initiative based on mind-body-spirit optimization. The pair implement the lifestyle teachings of their ancestors, while incorporating new information in an "ongoing chain of knowledge".
Journalist and producer David "Mr Active" Katz says this approach would work well in a country as diverse as South Africa and, it needn't cost very much.
If you can incorporate culture into exercise, that's going to encourage you to do it even more because it's going back to your roots.David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer
Ask, what did our ancestors do to keep fit and keep strong and try and incorporate that. Also, we can mix and match cultures and find ways to keep fit that doesn't cost money.David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer
Katz says this also applies to cutting out unhealthy modern foods and looking at indigenous sources of nutrition.
Look at all the grains growing indigenously. And there are so many fantastic seeds and crops out there that we could be producing that were here.David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer
Mental health also comes into the equation, with the benefits of the connection forged through spirituality.
Think about cultures that have strong connections with their ancestors... It's becoming a worldwide problem, that people are starting to lose that connection to spirituality.David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer
Find what works for you says Katz, and if you have a spiritual tradition, incorporate it into maintaining your health.
For more of this interesting discussion, click on the link below:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Indigenous wellness' - using ancient cultural teachings to improve health
More from Lifestyle
Four paydays to go: How to avoid festive season Fomo and the JanuWorry blues
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse on making the most of savings opportunities and foregoing a holiday if necessary.Read More
[LISTEN] Soli Philander on 'owning' Lifetime Achiever honour
The comedian is set to receive the award at the Savanna Comics Choice Awards in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.Read More
Minimise school kids' exam stress by helping them prepare early
Parenting expert Nikki Bush shares valuable tips on getting exam-fit.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 6 September 2019
Here are John's three picks for the week.Read More
Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes
Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000.Read More
[LISTEN] How cork sneakers are made
Founder of Corks Sebastian Matheson speaks to John Maytham.Read More
Swellendam's mountain is the gem of this holiday destination
Local Swellendam insider Sakkie Nel was born and raised in the area and runs the VisitSwellendam.co.za blog.Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.Read More
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'
Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
[LISTEN] Fats and oils: What should you be consuming?
Dietitian and author of 'Eat Ting' Mpho Tshukudu shares her insights.Read More