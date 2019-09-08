Four paydays to go: How to avoid festive season Fomo and the JanuWorry blues
Where has the year gone? It's a lament heard often at this time, but it's not too late to prepare financially for the festive season says certified financial planner Paul Roelofse.
To avoid falling prey to December holiday Fomo and the JanuWorry blues, take stock of your financial situation.
Roelofse says the key is to look ahead as opposed to being reactive. And with four paydays to go, there's still time to make a plan.
You've got to be pro-active with this.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
You've got four opportunities if you earn a salary. There's still a window of opportunity.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
He advises having a good hard think about how much you could - and should - set aside for those remaining months.
And if it's not possible, be realistic about your situation.
It's a point of, if I can't save for that holiday and I have to go into debt for it, essentially I'm saying to myself I can't afford it.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
If you are in a position to save, he says, see it as an incentive.
Listen to the conversation below for advice on where to put your short-term savings:
This article first appeared on 702 : Four paydays to go: How to avoid festive season Fomo and the JanuWorry blues
