'I stand on the shoulders of great musicians' - Young Artist for jazz winner

Trumpeter and composer Mandla Mlangeni is the 2019 winner of the Standard Bank Young Artist award and later this month he'll play in an all-star band on the opening night of the Joy of Jazz festival in Johannesburg.

Their one-off performance celebrates 35 years of the award.

Mlangeni joins Refiloe Mpakanyane on Weekend Breakfast to chat about what he says has been a "tremendous year".

This prestigious award is on the back of so many - I stand on the shoulders of so many great musicians and artists who've won this award. Mandla Mlangeni, Jazz musician

Mlangeni talks about being privileged to have been part of the programme since his student days.

When I was at varsity I attended the festival and I was chosen for the youth band and I got to perform. Mandla Mlangeni, Jazz musician

The great thing about this award is not just the award itself, it's that Standard Bank has invested so much into the arts and its vision is integrated into the arts in South Africa, especially in its development of jazz musicians. Mandla Mlangeni, Jazz musician

Does the young musician feel he's come full circle?

Maybe it's full circle, but it needs to expand and we need to share the music with as many people as possible. Mandla Mlangeni, Jazz musician

The festival will open with the Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra led by multi-Grammy award-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, who is Mlangeni's role model.

Being on the same stage with one of the greatest musicians and my role model, who has done so many things for the advancement of jazz music is Wynton Marsalis - I'm excited about that. Every day I'm just trying to upskill. It's very humbling. Mandla Mlangeni, Jazz musician

Joy of Jazz takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre from 26-28 September. Book your seat with Computicket.

