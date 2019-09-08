'We need to be aware of what's going on but not allow that to consume us'
Horror fatigue is an expression you might have been hearing and reading this week as South Africans were left stunned or enraged by a relentless barrage of incidents of femicide and xenophobia.
702's Refiloe Mpakanyane asks the pertinent question: How do we maintain our sanity in a society that seems insane?
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane highlights some important conversations that need to start at an early age. The first concerns cultivating a sense of self-worth, especially in young girls.
In our societies we are raised that 'you're not enough until' there is a man by your side. There is a sense that you can't accomplish things as a girl or as a female, it depends on you being hitched to an other, which happens to be a man.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
It's a conversation that needs to start very early in our families.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
Children also need to be aware of a sense of perspective - talk to them about facing daily dangers in our lives, but without letting these overwhelm us.
It's important to develop that 'mental capsule' wherein you have to quarantine your wellbeing in a sense that we need to be aware of what's going on but not allow that to consume us.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
She says there is a difference between awareness and allowing events to start eroding our aspirations and quality of life.
We are walking a tightrope all the time in that there is that reality that it is an unsafe and insane society in a sense, but we have to create a sense of internal sanity in ourselves.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
For more insights on navigating that tightrope, listen to the conversation below:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We need to be aware of what's going on but not allow that to consume us'
