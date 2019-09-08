'Mentoring young boys the most important thing we can do to stop GBV'
This is something that must stop and we are going to stop it and we are going to keep on working at stopping it.Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company
Strong words from the founder of The Character Company, Jaco van Schalkwyk.
The past week's protests sparked by the murders of two UCT students have re-ignited the national conversation around the role of men in perpetuating the cycle of gender-based violence. The parallel question of how the men of South Africa should be contributing to ending the scourge, is the reason van Schalkwyk started the organisation.
Its mission is to raise boys to be good men. This is it does through mentoring, while instilling the values of courage, kindness, self-discipline, honesty and respect.
Van Schalkwyk believes the scale of violence in our country is directly related to the high number of boys growing up without fathers.
The latest statistics are something like 67% of our children are growing up in single parent homes and that's where the dads are absent, not present.Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company
The other about 30% unfortunately a lot of the time the dads are present, but absent.Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company
The Character Company focuses on kids aged between five and ten. Boys who are enrolled are mentored once a week and get to take part in weekend camps and other activities.
We don't come with an empty promise or a quick fix. We build a relationship, we change the heart, we give a value system and through that we then change the behaviour.Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company
This is a process that's ongoing, it's intensive, it's long term, it is essentially the most important thing we can do right now to fix this in our country.Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company
He says they focus on the five-to-ten year age group because this is the crucial period for forming an identity, traditionally with the help of a natural father.
Am I good enough? Do I have what it takes? Mom can't do that for me. She's amazing and she will always love me but these things I need to hear from my dad.Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company
He says the mentors' interactions with the kids, whether it's hiking or jumping in the river with them, has meaning, bringing a realisation that they are important and someone cares about them.
The Character Company also runs a support programme for the mothers who enrol their sons.
Find out more on the website thecharactercompany.co.za.
Listen to the conversation with van Schalkwyk here:
More from Politics
[LISTEN] GBV: 'Universities should be used more vigorously as agents of change'
Universities SA's Prof. Ahmed Bawa discusses the planned meeting between 26 vice-chancellors and President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
'Disappointing that Robert Mugabe remembered as revolutionary icon by leaders'
Analyst Tamuka Chirimambowa reflects on the mixed reaction to the former president's death in Singapore aged 95.Read More
Making sex offenders register public will give only 'false sense of security'
Researcher Lisa Vetten says SA should be putting money and time into measures that will have real impact on scale of GBV.Read More
Ramaphosa's use of a recorded message was not a good idea - Wits professor
Ivor Sarakinsky says the president could have handled an emotional issue such as the gender-based violence protest better.Read More
We must make it easier for students to report sexual violence - Manamela
The deputy higher education minister says they are engaging male students on campuses to take action.Read More
Civil society organisations call for #SandtonShutdown
Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence fundraising director Mandisa Khanyile says the will hand over a memorandum to the JSE.Read More
Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet
Mcebisi Ndletyana says the former president does not have evidence to back up the allegation.Read More
Martin Myers and Sipho Mabuse say: ENOUGH is ENOUGH
The Musix Exchange officials give their views and solutions to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Violence against women is not a woman's problem - Ramaphosa
The President addressed the public from Parliament on Thursday, in reaction to the latest scourge of gender-based violence.Read More
John Kani urges artists to use influence to speak out on gender-based violence
The actor, director and playwright says people in the entertainment industry can impact decision-making.Read More