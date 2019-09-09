Joburg CBD protests: 'Attacks not orchestrated to destabilise Ramaphosa govt'
Violent protests broke out in the Johannesburg CBD one again this weekend.
After Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) former leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's unsuccessful attempt to address community leaders in Johannesburg on Sunday, protests erupted.
RELATED: 'We need Ramaphosa to explain what government will do about xenophobic attacks'
A group of men, some carrying sticks, pangas, and tree branches, marched through the city centre.
Several shops were vandalised and set on fire.
LIVE visuals on the ground in #Jeppestown where properties have been set alight by violent and lawless protestors.— Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) September 8, 2019
The situation on the ground is hostile and tense.
VTAC Units remain in the area to assist @JoburgMPD and @SAPoliceService to restore law & order. #JoburgCBD pic.twitter.com/dKd7sYKbx7
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst, Professor Somadoda Fikeni to give more insight on the matter.
Fikeni says the progressive decline of the social and economic system, as well as the collapse of families, has created distance between leaders and their constituencies.
People on the ground feel that these leaders are not listening to their grievances. We need to deal with the legitimacy crisis that is deepening in terms of leadership in South Africa.Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Political analyst
Fikeni doesn't think that the attacks were organised to destabilise President Cyril Ramaphosa's government.
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : Joburg CBD protests: 'Attacks not orchestrated to destabilise Ramaphosa govt'
