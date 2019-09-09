'Xenophobic attacks impacts on Africa Free Trade Agreement'

Leaders at the 28th African session of the World Economic Forum Africa have agreed that it is time for less talk and more action.

The conference was set against the backdrop of turbulence in the host city- which included various protests against femicide and gender violence, and a recent wave of xenophobic attacks.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to PWC chief economist Lulu Krugel about the major agreements from the conference.

The key things that came out of WEF were further discussions on the fourth industrial revolution and what that means for Africa and in particular Africa's youth. Lulu Krugel, Chief Economist - PWC

The other big thing was the Africa Free Trade Agreement of which certain parts will already be in place from next year onwards. Lulu Krugel, Chief Economist - PWC

At the moment on 10 to 15% of all our trade in Africa is taking place among African nations and we still trade more with Asia and the rest of the world. Lulu Krugel, Chief Economist - PWC

Krugel says xenophobic attacks in South Africa have a negative impact on the implementation of Africa Free Trade Agreement.

Some of the thing that have happened in South Africa have pushed back the speed of implementation of the Africa Free Trade Agreement because our relationship with some of our larger counterparts have been negatively impacted. Lulu Krugel, Chief Economist - PWC

