Sex education: 'We haven't been consulted, these ideas have been imposed on us'
School Governing Bodies are not happy about the new sex education programme.
The Department of Basic Education has rolled out a comprehensive sex education programme targeted at Grade 4 to 12 pupils in South African schools.
The programme is aimed at teaching pupils about healthy lifestyles and sexual education.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to National Association of Governing Bodies' general secretary Matakanye Matakanye on the matter.
RELATED: Sex Ed:'I applaud the department for being progressive and shaking things up'
Matakanye says the government needs to consult parents about these programmes before implementation.
As parents and a society, we feel that we haven't been consulted and all these ideas have just been imposed on us.Matakanye Matakanye, General secretary - National Association of Governing Bodies
He adds that his organisation is not opposed to children being taught about how to live a healthy lifestyle but the organisation has a problem with sensitive issues like the comprehensive sexuality education programme without consultation.
They must stop imposing ideas on us. These are our children and we know what is good for them.Matakanye Matakanye, General secretary - National Association of Governing Bodies
He wants the curriculum to be more Afrocentric, such as including the reed dance.
Listen below to the full interview:
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto also spoke to Matakanye who says the curriculum has contradictions.
Listen here:
This article first appeared on 702 : Sex education: 'We haven't been consulted, these ideas have been imposed on us'
