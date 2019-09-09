[WATCH] Angry protest song in JHB CBD sparks outrage on social media
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Angry protest song sparks outrage on social media
Fresh protests have erupted in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.
A group of men, some carrying sticks, pangas, and tree branches, marched through the city centre.
However, it is the song that the protestors are singing that has social media talking.
The group can be heard singing: "Foreigners must go back to where they came from," sparking a huge debate on social media.
Protesters from various hostels in eastern Johannesburg have begun marching along Jules Street. Carrying weapons, including knobkerries, the men sang, "foreigners must go back to where they came from". pic.twitter.com/SKbWqGePdz— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) September 8, 2019
I'd like for them to have the same energy towards European, Asian or Indian foreigners that own more than 80% of our country's wealth. Oh wait...— LK (@LikhayaCK) September 8, 2019
People with this point of view are very stupid, those people you mentioned are not even doing half the bad things that these Nigerians and them are doing— David Melato (@Ddaman_1) September 8, 2019
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Angry protest song in JHB CBD sparks outrage on social media
