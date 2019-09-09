Emotional aunt of slain UWC student Jesse Hess calls for help to solve murder

Family members of slain student Jesse Hess have to relive their agony when they bury her grandfather Chris Lategan this coming weekend.

The bodies of 19-year-old Jesse Hesse and 85-year-old Chris Hesse were discovered in their Parow flat over a week ago.

The elderly man was reportedly found tied up in the toilet and Jesse was found on a bed.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jesse's aunt Sandy Hess about how the family is coping and if the police have any leads yet.

What we do know is that no arrests have been made and no one has come forward yet. They found fingerprints so obviously they are still searching for them. Sandy Hess, Jesse's aunt

We are still trying to figure out who? Why? How? Because we are not the people that have enemies. We mind our business and our doors are open to everybody. That is what is bugging the family so much, we are trying to figure out who would want to do something like that. Sandy Hess, Jesse's aunt

Hess hopes someone living in their apartment complex witnessed something.

There are like ten flats and we were at the bottom, they took the TV and it was 55 inch. Someone must have seen something. I'm just asking that whoever saw something, please call the police and say 'I saw this'. At the moment nobody is saying anything. Sandy Hess, Jesse's aunt

Hess says Chris was a loving man and his death is a huge blow to the family.

He was the type of person who would wake up in the morning and make you breakfast and tea. He was the sweetest man on earth and we called him the gentle giant because he was very tall. If you don't call he would call constantly and ask if you are okay. Sandy Hess, Jesse's aunt

My mom and my sister are still shattered. Sandy Hess, Jesse's aunt

Listen to the full interview below...