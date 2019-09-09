[WATCH] iMfolozi Outrun had surprises on route leaving social media in stitches
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
iMfolozi Outrun's surprises on the route have social media in stitches
iMfolozi Outrun last week, had a few surprises on route, scaring some runners and leaving others in stitches.
Watch this funny video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] iMfolozi Outrun had surprises on route leaving social media in stitches
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Angry protest song in JHB CBD sparks outrage on social media
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
'I stand on the shoulders of great musicians' - Young Artist for jazz winner
Trumpeter Mandla Mlangeni chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane about his musical journey and inspiration.Read More
[LISTEN] Soli Philander on 'owning' Lifetime Achiever honour
The comedian is set to receive the award at the Savanna Comics Choice Awards in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.Read More
[WATCH] Only SEVEN adults stop to help a six-year-old boy at a busy mall
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] SA woman has a strong message for looters
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir makes it through to AGT finals
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
Teacher stops pupils from cheating in exam by putting boxes over their heads
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Air traffic controller talks a student pilot through landing
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir delivers moving performance at AGT semi-finals
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
Nordic cop-turned-crime-writer takes readers behind police tape
Crime author Jorn Lier Horst never thought he'd be a writer or a policeman while growing up - but he eventually became both.Read More