'This is criminality, criminals are taking advantage of SA's challenges'
Joburg Metro Police Department chief David Tembe has told Eyewitness News that a second person has been killed during violent protests in Johannesburg CBD on Sunday and that four people had been arrested.
RELATED: Joburg CBD protests: 'Attacks not orchestrated to destabilise Ramaphosa govt'
A group of men, some carrying sticks, pangas, and tree branches, marched through the city centre.
Several shops were vandalised and set on fire.
RELATED: Angry protest song in JHB CBD sparks outrage on social media
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Defence and Military Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who says the recent attacks highlight a failure in the South African law-enforcement intelligence as it didn't anticipate the attacks.
When these attacks started last week, I am one of the people that said there has been a failure in our intelligence and, as South Africans, we need to move beyond that and look at how we can resolve the issue.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military
She says the violent protests are well orchestrated and not just sporadic.
What we see here is criminality, criminals that decide that they are going to take advantage of the challenges that South Africa is facing.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military
She says the government needs to deal with the aspects of criminality in the Johannesburg city centre.
Law-enforcement agencies should be called upon now to do their work.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military
Police Minister Bheki Cele was meant to address the residents on Sunday. However, he postponed and the residents then refused to be addressed by former Inkatha Freedom Party leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Mapisa-Nqakula says the matter should not be politicised.
We need to find better ways of resolving conflict and we cannot have people attacking each other when we are all Africans.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'This is criminality, criminals are taking advantage of SA's challenges'
