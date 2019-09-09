'This is criminality, criminals are taking advantage of SA's challenges'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:33
The Food & Drink Feature: Food24 collab & Bombay Brasserie new menu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Tilly - Executive Chef at Taj Cape Town
Katy Rose - social media and digital content specialist at Food24.Com
Today at 14:07
Advice - Legal Talk: What is fair wear and tear in lease agreements
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:40
News focus: International FASD Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Leana Olivier - CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research
Today at 15:20
Violence against women: law is not the solution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jameelah Omar - Lecturer in Criminal Justice, Dept of Public Law at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
'I was raped" - Sharing the experience and encouraging women to report these crimes and give advice on how best to do it.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olivia Carulei
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Tracking and SOS apps that could save your life
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Tomorrow at 06:55
Manenberg cllr responds to caller's sewerage issues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonita Jacobs - Councillor at Ward 45
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Wesangula - Journalist at Sunday Standard in Kenya
Tomorrow at 08:22
Moyo vs Mutual
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Londiwe Buthelezi - Business and Finance Writer at Business Day
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 10:08
Donald Trump's plan to meet the Taliban called off
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 10:33
We need to deal with factors which heighten our aggression, leading to violence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Elmin Steyn - Traumasurgeon and head of the academic surgical department at Stellenbosch University
Tomorrow at 10:45
Changing lives through tech - Yandisa Mahlasela left her job to teach computer skills to kids
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yandisa Laulela-Mahlasela
Tomorrow at 11:05
Does evidence suggest that younger people are prone to heart attacks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved
'This is criminality, criminals are taking advantage of SA's challenges'

9 September 2019 10:48 AM
by
Tags:
Xenophobic
Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe MapisaNqakula
criminality
Defence and Military Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula gives her views on the recent violence in the Johannesburg CBD.

Joburg Metro Police Department chief David Tembe has told Eyewitness News that a second person has been killed during violent protests in Johannesburg CBD on Sunday and that four people had been arrested.

RELATED: Joburg CBD protests: 'Attacks not orchestrated to destabilise Ramaphosa govt'

A group of men, some carrying sticks, pangas, and tree branches, marched through the city centre.

Several shops were vandalised and set on fire.

RELATED: Angry protest song in JHB CBD sparks outrage on social media

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Defence and Military Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who says the recent attacks highlight a failure in the South African law-enforcement intelligence as it didn't anticipate the attacks.

When these attacks started last week, I am one of the people that said there has been a failure in our intelligence and, as South Africans, we need to move beyond that and look at how we can resolve the issue.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military

She says the violent protests are well orchestrated and not just sporadic.

What we see here is criminality, criminals that decide that they are going to take advantage of the challenges that South Africa is facing.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military

She says the government needs to deal with the aspects of criminality in the Johannesburg city centre.

Law-enforcement agencies should be called upon now to do their work.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military

Police Minister Bheki Cele was meant to address the residents on Sunday. However, he postponed and the residents then refused to be addressed by former Inkatha Freedom Party leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Mapisa-Nqakula says the matter should not be politicised.

We need to find better ways of resolving conflict and we cannot have people attacking each other when we are all Africans.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister - Defence and Military

Listen below to the full interview:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'This is criminality, criminals are taking advantage of SA's challenges'


