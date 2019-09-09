New-age lobola agreement form covers all the legal bases - for just R99

Entrepreneur Jabulani Mahlangu is the creator of a new, legally binding lobola agreement document now sold at select outlets of Shoprite and USave stores.

The document can be used to validate a customary marriage once negotiations have been concluded.

The document contains the full details of the bride and groom in the customary marriage and all the details needed to ensure that it is legally binding.

Mahlangu says it makes it easier to have a record of what has been agreed upon between the two families.

He came up with the idea after sitting through various family lobola negotiations and seeing how poorly information was traditionally written by scribes.

Mahlangu says his product is an important tool when legal battles over marital rights in customary marriages arise.

The document aims to protect women and children who are the most vulnerable when there are disputes in marriages concluded by customary practice, he says.

I used to be sitting in lobola negotiations. As an uncle, I found myself negotiating a whole lot of lobola agreements. Jabulani Mahlangu, Social entrepreneur and inventor

Lobola agreements are one of the documents that become the foundation of arguments in a court of law whenever there are disputes. Jabulani Mahlangu, Social entrepreneur and inventor

Lobola Negotiations Agreement for Marriage documents are now available for R99 at select outlets of Shoprite and USave stores.

