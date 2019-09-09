Police assigned to beef up security on Golden Arrow buses
The City of Cape Town has assigned 20 of its law-enforcement officers to combat crime on Golden Arrow buses.
This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement by the city's law-enforcement department and the bus service.
Golden Arrow drivers and passengers have come under attack in recent months during a spate of robberies.
The law enforcement officials are set to perform stop and search operations, including random searches at predefined bus stops and shelters.
The City's JP Smith advises that the bus service will determine which routes the officers should be deployed to.
He says the officers may be in uniform or in plain clothes.
We will put 20 law enforcement officer on their busses as dictated by them in n terms of times and routes.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
They [Golden Arrow] know where the threat and risk is the highest.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Golden Arrow will provide orientation training to the officers similar to what the rail-enforcement unit on Metrorail underwent, Smith explains.
