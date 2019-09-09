Pandor promises to shut down leaders who 'exacerbate' xenophobic violence

Following days of unrest and xenophobic attacks across parts of Gauteng, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has met with international ambassadors to brief them on the latest.

On Monday police confirmed that 12 people have died as a result of the recent violence.

EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane says Pandor addressed the concerns that the violence is fuelled by comments made by leaders.

RELATED: Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa

The minister said that the ambassadors have expressed concern about what the leaders themselves have been saying. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

She made an undertaking that she will talk to leaders in South Africa to ensure that what they say does not exacerbate the situation as it is on the ground. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Several parts of Gauteng, and some areas of Cape Town, have been hit by sporadic unrest which has seen shops, many of them owned by foreign nationals, being ransacked and set alight.

Listen to the full interview below: