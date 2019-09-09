Streaming issues? Report here
We do not need the help of the army - SAPS

9 September 2019 1:38 PM
by
Tags:
SANDF
SAPS
Xenophobia
Looting
Antixenophobia march
Jeppestown Lootings
National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole says they now have enough intelligence in Gauteng.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) says it does not need the help of the army yet to contain the spiralling violence in Gauteng.

Two people were killed overnight and five were injured after violence flared up again in the Johannesburg CBD, Jeppestown and Hillbrow.

The violence saw storefronts being damaged, a building set alight and a truck torched.

Is the police utilising the intelligence at its disposal?

Clement Manyathela speaks to National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole.

Some of the things they should have been able to pick them up if the deployment was intensified enough but we have issued instructions that we intensify the intelligence.

General Khehla Sithole, National Police Commissioner

We have deployed enough intelligence and remember the intelligence is guided by the modus operandi.

General Khehla Sithole, National Police Commissioner

The type of modus operandi that is happening with public violence is that they have developed the tendency of overstretching the police. They would go from one place to the other.

General Khehla Sithole, National Police Commissioner

Sithole says the forces they have deployed are handling the situation.

We do not necessarily need the help of the army now. We needed their help in Cape Town. At the moment we have forces from the metros and I have also issued an instruction for the maximum deployment of reservists.

General Khehla Sithole, National Police Commissioner

Listen to the full interview below...


This article first appeared on 702 : We do not need the help of the army - SAPS


